‘treacherous-criminal-aggression’:-how-the-world-reacted-to-qassim-soleimani’s-assassination

After Qassim Soleimani was killed on Friday, the world reacted with a mixture of shock, applause and incredulity.

At home, the New York Times called the attack a “major escalation” that is a “staggering blow to Tehran”. However, it cautioned that “US officials have no doubt that the Iranians will respond – but they do not know how quickly or with what fury”.

The Wall Street Journal said it was a “dangerous new chapter”. The Los Angeles Times argues that the killing “begins a more volatile chapter in [Donald Trump’s] uneven foreign policy”.

The Washington Post feared the killing would unleash a “cycle of retaliation” and in a leader said that the president’s actions could have huge implications for the impeachment proceedings, “putting Democrats on the defensive in their bid to remove Trump”.

The Washington Examiner said that the attack was “a great moment for the United States that should be celebrated by all Americans”.