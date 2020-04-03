trbojevic-brothers-committed-to-qld-relocation

Manly stars Jake and Tom Trbojevic have declared they’re ready to head back out onto the field and will do anything possible for the NRL to return as soon as it can.

The NRL earlier in the week put together a committee dubbed ‘Project Apollo,’ which will explore every possible situation for the game to return as soon as it can during the coronavirus pandemic.

Momentum has been gaining throughout the week over the potential of moving all 16 clubs to a tropical Queensland island, which will give teams and the NRL access to play the competition in the Sunshine State.

The idea of relocating the entire competition in Queensland sat well with Jake Trbojevic, who admits he would do anything to be back out on the field even if it means being stuck in a bubble and away from home.

Jake and Tom Trbojevic (AAP)

“I’m just happy to do whatever gets us back sooner rather than later, I’ll do whatever,” Jake Trbojevic told 9News Sydney.

“It’s exciting people are making plans to get us back sooner and hopefully that can happen.”

With the NRL facing mounting financial pressure, the future of a number of clubs has been a hot topic of debate recently.

Many pundits have raised concerns over the financial stability of Manly, but Tom Trbojevic assured fans he’s committed to sticking with the club regardless of what the future might hold

“Going forward we want to be playing for Manly,” Tom Trbojevic said.

“I think we’re talking extremes there, but we’re just going day-by-day and just hoping to get back as soon as we can.”