travis-scott-teases-new-nike-air-max-270-react-eng-with-reversed-swoosh

Travis Scott just gave us a taste of what’s to come in terms of Cactus Jack x Nike collabs. In an Instagram video posted Friday night, the “SICKO MODE” rapper flexed a pair of Air Max 270 React ENG bedecked with an enlarged backward Swoosh. Watch below.

The rapper’s Air Max 270 React ENG doesn’t stray too far from his previous releases with Nike. Aside from a white and brown colorway, the design also features a yellow midsole and Scott’s signature oversized backward Swoosh, which we’ve previously seen on last year’s Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 1 Low Cactus Jacks.

While it’s unclear if Travis’s pairs in the video are custom-made or for commercial release, an upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React collab is slated to drop on April 10 — no word yet from the brand if it will delay the release date due to coronavirus — and it’s priced at $190.

