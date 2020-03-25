travis-scott-shares-potential-sample-nike-sb-dunk-low

Travis Scott, fresh off releasing his much-hyped, collaborative Nike SB Dunk Low last month, has given us a look at what could potentially be a sample version of said shoe. This pair doesn’t feature the plaid side paneling nor the paisley bandana-print overlays, instead combining the brown base with Nike’s iconic cement print pattern instead.

Scott shared the sneaker on his Instagram, captioning it “Samp 🖤-Le,” which seems to suggest this was indeed a sample and is not an alternate, upcoming colorway.

The retail version featured a paisley upper that was removable, giving way to the aforementioned cement pattern. It also appears that the sample version doesn’t have the signature SB fat tongue that the retail version ended up being released with.

Check it out above and stay tuned for updates.

