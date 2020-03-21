travis-scott-and-young-thug-throw-an-off-the-wall-house-party-in-their-‘out-west’-video

To close out 2019, Travis Scott and the acts on Cactus Jack record label released their first compilation project, Jackboys. The 7-track EP showcased what the label’s acts had to offer, apart from Travis Scott himself. The “Sicko Mode” rapper still had one of the more popular songs from the project, in the form of the Young Thug-featured “Out West.” After the song gained additional popularity thanks to a dance routine Tik Tok users paired with the track, Travis and Young Thug have finally released their own video for the track.

The “Out West” video attempts to match the energy of some of today’s wild college frat parties. Seen from the viewpoint of Quincy Jones, the new visual features many of the expected characteristics and happenings of a well-crafted house party, including an in-house skateboard ramp, calm and aggressive attendees, and the usual passed-out partygoer. Joining Travis, Quincy and Young Thug in all the fun, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and Chase B, also make appearances.

The video arrived after Travis teased new music while in the midst of his quarantine. The rapper posted a video to his Instagram that showed him in the process of creating new beats on his laptop, sending hope to fans that his next album is in the works.