Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls – Everything you need to know about

Ed Balls has become a popular media figure since he lost his seat in parliament at the 2015 General Election, and now the former shadow chancellor has been handed a new BBC Two show.

In this three-part documentary series, Balls heads to Europe to explore the rise of populism.

What is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls about?

The former MP heads to Europe to discover how the divisions exposed by Brexit are reflected across the EU, exploring the role that national identity and pride have had to play in fuelling the rise of right-wing populism across the continent. He begins in the Netherlands, and the fishing towns of Den Helder and Scheveningen, where he meets a veteran fisherman who explains how EU rules and regulations have made the job harder.

Is there a Radio Times review for Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls?

There is – here is Radio Times critic David Butcher’s take on the first episode:

“Yes, of course Ed Balls dances in this first of a series about populism in Europe. Dancing is a key ingredient of any programme Balls makes, and here it’s flamenco in Andalucía. He’s looking into the way Vox, a populist far-right party, have won votes by posing as the defenders of Spanish traditions – particularly bullfighting – against attacks from progressive metropolitan types.

So naturally, Ed tries his hand at bullfighting training and gets to know a family who believe, ‘whether you like it or not, it’s who we are, and what makes us Spanish’.

And as with Ed’s Travels in Trumpland, what marks this series out is his willingness to listen to his contributors, to spend time soaking up their worldview.

That’s easier said than done in the Netherlands, where a clearly uncomfortable Ed visits a film set crowded with actors in blackface. It’s part of ‘Black Pete’ folklore, a Dutch Christmas tradition that is also under threat – you can see why.”

When is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls on BBC Two?



Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020.