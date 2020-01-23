travels-in-euroland-with-ed-balls,-episode-one-review:-a-well-intended-if-superficial-look-at-continental-populism

Now here’s a peculiar thing. Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls (BBC Two) was a documentary about right-wing voters, on the BBC, featuring a collection of perfectly pleasant people rather than knuckle-dragging thugs. Was this going to be the balanced approach that the corporation’s critics have craved?
Well. Balls didn’t set off on his journey with a completely open mind. For him, populist parties are conning voters by latching on to a national tradition under threat – trawler fishing in the Netherlands, which is being stymied by EU law, or bullfighting in southern Spain, which faces a ban on cruelty grounds – to secure a mandate for “something far more nasty”.
Like an anthropologist studying a previously undiscovered tribe, Balls wanted to find out why millions are rejecting mainstream parties in favour of the Far Right. “You have to listen… to understand why they are asking for change,” he said benevolently.
In a different documentary, the contributors would have been given just enough rope to hang themselves. Balls, to his credit, didn’t try to corner them or fish for offensive views. Instead, he kept things light, chatting amiably while trying to respect their beliefs. “I can understand why they want somebody to defend their beloved tradition even if I find it deeply uncomfortable,” he said of Black Pete, a Dutch sidekick to St Nicholas played by white people in blackface.
Ever since Strictly, Balls’s television career has been categorised as “ex-politician, can do comic turns as required”. So among the earnest conversations about voting intentions, he played the bull in bullfighting practice and had a dip in the North Sea.
He concluded that British politics should learn a thing or two from the rise of the Far Right: to be proud of our country and of who we are. “Unless it can do that, populism is going to continue to grow, thrive and divide.” The programme barely scratched the surface of the phenomenon, but felt more useful than one that demonised anyone who votes for it.