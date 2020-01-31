Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls – All the pieces you personal got to know about

Ed Balls has change proper into a most in trend media figure since he lost his seat in parliament at the 2015 Long-established Election, and now the historical shadow chancellor has been handed a recent BBC Two expose.

In this three-portion documentary sequence, Balls heads to Europe to search out the upward push of populism.

Here’s the whole lot you personal got to know about Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls…

What is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls about?

The fashioned MP heads to Europe to gape how the divisions exposed by Brexit are mirrored all the contrivance in which via the EU, exploring the feature that national identity and pleasure personal needed to play in fuelling the upward push of merely-wing populism all the contrivance in which via the continent. He continues his plod all the contrivance in which via Europe in Germany and Poland.

Is there a Radio Instances overview for Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls?

There is – here is Radio Instances critic David Butcher’s take care of the 2d episode:

“The EU are extra pondering about whether or no longer chips are fried accurately and the cucumbers are straight, than our complications,” says east German woodsman Rico. He lives in Dorfchemnitz, dubbed the Nazi Village for the reason that controversial Different for Germany nationalist party did so effectively there. The disappointed villagers’ complaints about being no longer smartly-known by politicians – and those of the Polish miners and the joyful taxi driver in Bremen that Ed Balls meets – sound horribly acquainted.

Although Ed finds his heart constantly sinks when he hears rhetoric about other folks versus the elite, he does mark why regular other folks vote for the populist events they get listen to them. There are no daft dancing sequences to lighten the temper this week, though Ed does fling round for a chunk of as a football mascot carrying a boar’s head.

When is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls on BBC Two?



Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday 30th January 2020.