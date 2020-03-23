travelling-during-coronavirus?-here’s-what-you-need-to-know-[updated]

Your options for travel explained.As travel restrictions continue to tighten to areas that have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), there’s an underlying sense of urgency to reconsider your need to travel.But if you’ve already booked your trip or you were hoping to get away over Easter, what does this mean for your travel plans?Here are some considerations to bear in mind.Travel restrictions are in placeSmartraveller has issued a “do not travel” alert to all nations across the world – in particular, China, South Korea, Japan, Mongolia, Italy and Iran. The Prime Minister Scott Morrison has advised that all non-essential international travel should be avoided. This is regardless of age or health.While this doesn’t mean you can’t travel, bear in mind that many borders are closing and international flights are being suspended, making it more difficult for Australians to get out. For example, New Zealand has issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone travelling into the country – including Australian citizens.Returning is also an issue with Australia imposing stricter rules to combat the spread of coronavirus. As at 15 March 2020, all cruise liners from foreign ports are banned from entering Australia for the next 30 days. And, as at 9pm on 20 March 2020, all non-residents and non-citizens will be denied entry into Australia.All travellers arriving from overseas, no matter where they’ve departed, are to self-isolate for 14 days upon return. Failure to do so can result in a penalty or possibly even jail time.Cancelling or postponing your trip may be possibleIf you had plans to travel in the upcoming months, it’s a good idea to consider other arrangements.If you were headed to mainland China, your travel insurance might cover you as long as your policy was purchased before January 2020, which is when COVID-19 became a known issue. If you purchased travel insurance before this date, you may be eligible for a refund for cancelling your trip. However, this depends on your policy and its cut-off date. Whatever the case, it’s worth contacting your insurer to see what your options are.You should also be able to cancel for a refund if you purchase cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) insurance.Please note that Cover-More has announced a suspension of any new Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) policies as of 5pm AEST on Friday 13 March 2020 in Australia and New Zealand in the face of the global coronavirus crisis. If you have already purchased CFAR before this date, you’ll still be covered as per the usual terms and conditions.Those who didn’t purchase insurance may still be able to cancel or alter their holiday plans.Many airlines, cruise companies and tour operators are allowing passengers to postpone their travels to dates as far into the future as 2021 without any penalty. Some are even allowing you to cancel your trip for a full refund or a travel credit to be used in the far future.For example, Qantas is offering customers who purchased flights to mainland China the chance to rebook or cancel their flight for a full refund, while Aunt Betty is offering refunds for select circumstances.If you have yet to be contacted about your travel options, visit their websites or contact them directly for your options.Multiple flights have been suspendedOver 40 airlines worldwide have announced flight cancellations to various destinations in Asia and Europe.At home, Qantas and Jetstar have made service cuts to China, Hong Kong and Singapore, Virgin Australia has suspended flights to Hong Kong, and several of Tigerair’s domestic flights have been canned due to a lack of demand.From 8 March to 30 June, Air New Zealand will cease flights to Seoul. And from 31 March Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia will ground the majority of their international flights.If your flight is cancelled, the airline should contact you to make alternate arrangements. Bear in mind that this may cause changes to your holiday itinerary.It’s still a good idea to check that your flight has not been cancelled just before your departure.Domestic travel is an option – though bear in mind border closuresRestrictions are tightening by the hour. On 14 March 2020, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that all travellers, including Australian and New Zealand citizens, but excluding Pacific nations, will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival into the nation.If you’re still keen to travel, right now your best bet is your own state or suburb. This can help boost tourism in areas that have been financially affected by coronavirus and the recent bushfires.By the numbers, Roy Morgan states that one in six Australian businesses have been affected by COVID-19. While this is not all tourism-related, the travel restrictions have resulted in many Asian tourists cancelling their trips, with businesses stating that “people have more caution travelling, and simply aren’t travelling as much”.Of the states, Tasmania has been the worst hit by COVID-19, with 34% of businesses affected. This is followed by Queensland and Western Australia, with 18% and 16% of businesses affected respectively.Victoria and NSW businesses were the greatest impacted by the bushfires.Before you travel, read the advice on Smartraveller in case the situation has changed.As of 19 March, Tasmania has closed its borders to non-residents and those providing goods and essentials. It’s achieving this by imposing a 14 day quarantine on any non-resident or non-essential visitor.From 24 March, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory will also be introducing similar border restrictions. Unless exempted – for example for providing essential goods or services – all visitors are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.If travel is essential, look after your health while awayWhether you’re travelling to an affected area or not, it’s important to remain vigilant with good health practices. This includes washing your hands often with soap or sanitiser, avoiding contact with anyone who’s unwell and avoiding high-risk areas such as farms.You’re not required to wear surgical masks as their purpose is to prevent those infected from spreading the virus, not to prevent you from contracting it.It’s also important to monitor your health closely. If you are feeling ill, seek medical attention immediately.Prior to departure, it’s a good idea to contact your doctor for further advice, particularly if you are travelling with young children, are pregnant or have a suppressed immune system.This story was updated on 23 March 2020 to include new information from the government guidelines.