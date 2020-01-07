travellers-shock-shoppers-by-pitching-up-in-lidl-car-park

A group of travellers have caused a stir after moving to a Lidl car park in Yardley, Birmingham.

Staff were left shocked when a convoy of five caravans moved onto the Coventry Road site on January 5, causing supermarket bosses to call in bailiffs.

Images from outside the store show several vehicles with gas canisters attached sitting in parking spaces close to the front doors.

The unauthorised encampment has been set up despite a legal travellers site being just five miles away.

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council has said the matter is between Lidl and the travellers, as it is taking place on private land.

Shopper Mark Flaherty, 43, of Sheldon, Birmingham, complained that travellers usually leave an ‘awful mess behind’ and recommended they move to a permanent site.

He continued: ‘Its a big problem in this area. Any bit of green space they occupy, and now supermarkets by the looks of it.’

Driver led police on high-speed car chase after smoking £100 of weed

Another Lidl customer, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I’m sure a couple of them just accosted to me for change. They need booting off and fast.

‘This is not the place for them, they have young kids running about and they could get knocked down in a car park.’

They added: ‘They are walking around the place in dressing gowns, its not a good look for the area.’

However, shopper Angela Wilkes, 55, noted that she didn’t mind the group ‘as long as they’re causing no bother’.

She added: ‘I’m sure they will move on soon. But they are taking up several spaces.’

A spokesperson for Lidl said they will be serving the travellers an eviction notice for the unauthorised encampment.