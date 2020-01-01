traveling-the-world-and-sleeping-better-among-people’s-top-goals-for-2020

There are certain New Year’s resolutions that pop up every year.

Losing weight, saving more money, getting more sleep, getting fit.

They’re the basic bitches of resolutions for a reason – the inevitable areas where we’ll always hope for self-improvement.

But there’s no shame in having the same goals as everyone else. We’re all just striving to be better, after all. That’s a noble desire that doesn’t need anything edgy or eccentric.

Plus, it’s kind of nice to know you’re not alone in the struggle to go to the gym on a Sunday or add a few more squats to your morning routine.

So we urge you, when you look at this list, don’t feel silly if your resolutions pop up as the most common. Take solace in the knowledge that other people are trying too.

Do feel free to nick ideas from the list, too.

A poll of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Healthspan, has gathered some of the top goals for 2020, finding that losing weight, travelling the world, sorting out finances, and improving sleep top the rankings.





The top 30 goals for 2020: Lose weight Travel the world/go on holiday Pay off debt/get back on track financially Home improvements Improve your sleep Make some dietary changes Look after your mental health more Move/buy a house Buy a car Change your job Cut down on alcohol Study/do a course Take up a new hobby Say no more often Cut down on meat Learn a new language Cut down on phone use Pursue a business venture Take supplements to support your health Improve your sex life Overhaul your diet entirely Join a gym Get into swimming Learn an instrument Have a baby Get engaged Get married/have a wedding Opt out of social media Become a toned Adonis Go vegan/plant-based

Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll, says the year ahead is all about being self-aware and taking action.

She said: ‘2020 is the year of self-awareness – we’ve survived a year of turmoil and now is a time for action, no more sleep-walking through life.

‘People want to make this year the time to figure out what’s holding them back and then take definitive action to make their goals a reality.

‘By increasing self-awareness and knowing our barriers – practical, emotional and social – we can overcome obstacles and truly reach our goals.

‘Sometimes we are simply too hard on ourselves and set unattainable goals, particularly when it comes to health and wellbeing.

‘When we don’t reach these unrealistic goals, we berate ourselves and fall back into our old, self-destructive habits.

‘So even by taking a more self-compassionate approach, we’re much more likely to develop a positive mindset, which results in positive outcomes.’

The study found that on average we set ourselves five goals for the new year on average, up from three last year.

And while few of us actually achieved the resolutions we set in the last decade, we’re feeling optimistic about the year ahead.

Dr Arroll added: ‘Many people stick with the status quo rather than setting goals for fear of failure.

‘When armed with good quality advice and info, it’s much easier to feel optimistic about your goals – and 2020 is the perfect time to do it.’

She advises keeping positive but also being realistic about what you can achieve within your own personal life circumstances.

Then it’s vital to silence your inner critic and refuse to throw in the towel if you don’t immediately improve every bit of your life.

Dr Arroll recommends doing a personal development review, writing a list of things you’re good at (no matter how big or small) then designing goals to champion those strengths.

It’s also wise to plan check-in points throughout the year and celebrate achievements along the way. It’s tough to maintain the same level of motivation for the entirety of 12 months.

‘Give yourself a detailed road map to meet your goals,’ says Dr Arroll. ‘We wouldn’t go on a long journey without a map or satnav, some sustenance and entertainment, so plan the same way for your goals.

‘First, visualise your destination, i.e. how your life will look when you’ve reached that goal, and then ask yourself what you need to achieve this. This planning phase is an important first step for reaching your goals so don’t skip it.

‘Finally, be kind to yourself. Life is a rollercoaster so it’s OK to tweak goals along the way. Be as compassionate to yourself as you would be to a dear friend and you’ll be able to approach goals in a positive, supportive manner, rather than adding to any life stress you already have.’

MORE: If you’re serious about keeping your New Year resolutions, ban the word ‘should’

MORE: No, doing Veganuary won’t turn you into a woman

MORE: Now Christmas is over, prepare yourself for the miserable dating trend of snowglobing