travelex-takes-systems-offline-after-software-virus

Holidaymakers have been blocked from exchanging currency online and from collecting prepaid cards, after Travelex was forced to take its site offline due to a virus.

Travelex said it had taken its systems down on New Year’s Eve after discovering the software virus. It said there was no indication it had affected customer or personal data.

The company said IT specialists and external cyber security experts had been “working continuously since New Year’s Eve to isolate the virus and restore affected systems”.

Chief executive Tony D’Souza said: “We regret having to suspend some of our services in order to contain the virus and protect data.

“We apologise to all our customers for any inconvenience caused as a result. We are doing all we can to restore our full services as soon as possible.”

The majority of people using Travelex are thought to do so in store, exchanging money over the counter, and customers are still able to swap currencies in branches – although with systems being down, the process is thought to be slightly slower.