travel-agent-sues-azharuddin,-who-threatens-“100-crore-defamation”

Md Azharuddin dismissed allegations made by an Aurangabad travel agent as “baseless” (File)

Aurangabad, Maharashtra:

A case has been registered against former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and two others in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad after a travel agent lodged a police complaint alleging that they cheated him to the tune of Rs 20.96 lakh, an official said today.

Azharuddin, however, dismissed the allegation as “baseless”, and said he will take legal action against the complainant, Mohammad Shahab.

Mr Shahab, owner of Danish Tours and Travels agency in Aurangabad, alleged in his complaint that he booked various international flight tickets worth Rs 20.96 lakh for Azharuddin and some others in November last year on the request of the former India captain’s personal assistant Mujib Khan, the police official said.

Mr Shahab also claimed that he was repeatedly promised payment online, but he did not receive any money.

In his complaint, Mr Shahab said that when he asked for the payment, Mujib Khan’s associate Sudesh Awakkal sent an e-mail saying he has transferred Rs 10.6 lakh to him, but it was not received, the official said.

On November 24, Mr Awakkal sent Mr Shahab a picture on WhatsApp of a cheque issued by him. Mujib Khan also did the same on November 29, but the complainant alleged that he did not receive any of the cheques, he said.

Mr Shahab on Wednesday lodged a complaint at the City Chowk police station in Aurangabad against Mohammad Azharuddin, Mujib Khan and Sudesh Awakkal under sections 420 – cheating, 406 – criminal breach of trust, and 34 – common intention, of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin said the allegations against him were baseless.

I strongly rubbish the false FIR filed against me in Aurangabad. I’m consulting my legal team, and would be taking actions as necessary pic.twitter.com/6XrembCP7T – Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, the former cricketer said, “There is no truth in this complaint and is made just to be in limelight. The allegations made in the complaint are baseless. I will seek legal advice and file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant.”