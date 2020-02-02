travel-after-brexit:-how-leaving-eu-will-affect-your-holiday

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain has now officially left the EU after 47 years of membership and people travelling post-Brexit could face some changes.

To help people prepare, the Government released a checklist late last year for what Brits planning on travelling need to do now.

Included in the list were a number of ways that travel may change now the UK has left the EU.

We have detailed the checklist below:

Be sure to include health care in your travel insurance

The government says those travelling to the EU after January 31 should “take out appropriate travel insurance with health cover before travelling to the EU” as “you may be charged for your care if you do not get health cover with your travel insurance.”

Check if you need an international driving permit and get motor insurance

If you don’t have a permit for the EU, EEA or Switzerland, you may be driving illegally.

Additionally, you will need motor insurance green cards for your vehicle if you’ll be driving them in the EU or EEA.

Put a GB sticker on the back of your vehicle

You could get a fine if you do not have one of these, even if your car is already registered in the UK and if your number plate shows GB with a Euro symbol.

To find out everything you need to know about driving in Europe after Brexit, visit this link.

Contact your vet at least four months before travelling with a pet

Make sure your pet is still able to travel by contacting you vet.

If your pet doesn’t have the proper documents, you will not be able to take it with you.

You can find out more about pet travel post-Brexit here.

Check the immigration rules for the country you’re visiting

While you shouldn’t need visas for short trips, you may need a visa to stay longer if you’re working or studying. Be sure to have all the right documents to be able to cross the border easily.

Check whether you can still use your mobile data

Post-Brexit, your mobile phone company may have changed its policy on mobile roaming charges so it’s best to check this before you go.

However, a new law means that you’re protected from getting mobile data charges above £45 without you knowing. Once you reach £45, you will need to opt in to spend more.