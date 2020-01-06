trapped-in-bathroom,-held-down-by-weinstein:-woman’s-horrifying-allegations-laid-out-by-prosecutors

The sexual assault charges filed Monday against Harvey Weinstein involve incidents that occurred over three days in February 2013 at two separate Beverly Hills hotels.

The former movie mogul faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint in the two cases.

The cases both involve women who say Weinstein attacked them at his hotel suite after he met them at work-related events. Weinstein in the past has denied any wrongdoing.

Jane Doe 1 has spoken out before. But the court documents mark the first detailing of accusations made by Jane Doe 2.

Here is what we know:

Jane Doe 1 (Feb. 17-18)

An Italian model-actress alleged Weinstein raped her at the Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel in 2013. The case came to light in 2017 after allegations against Weinstein were made public by the New Yorker and New York Times.

The actress said she met and briefly spoke with the producer during the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion and Art Fest that year, after which he “bullied” his way into her hotel room.

The actress described the alleged incident in an earlier interview with The Los Angeles Times. “Once inside, he asked me questions about myself, but soon became very aggressive and demanding and kept asking to see me naked.” She said that she showed him pictures of her children as she cried and begged him to go away. “He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do,” she said, saying that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him. “He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me.”

According to law enforcement sources, the actress did not immediately report the alleged incident. But she did tell three people what happened to her, including her priest. Investigators traveled to Italy, where she lived at the time of the alleged assault, and independently verified their accounts.

Since the allegation surfaced, Weinstein’s attorneys have vigorously denied that he was at Mr. C Beverly Hills that night. He has also denied ever being alone with the accuser.

Jane Doe 2 (Feb. 19)

There is much less known about the second case at a Beverly Hills hotel that same week.

In court papers filed Monday, prosecutors allege that Weinstein met Jane Doe 2 during a business meeting at a restaurant inside a hotel. They were with a female acquaintance. After that, the three spoke in the lobby and eventually went to Weinstein’s hotel suite, prosecutors allege. Jane Doe 2 said she unwittingly made it into Weinstein’s hotel bathroom, and the female acquaintance shut the door behind her.

At that point, Weinstein allegedly took off his clothes and took a brief shower, the court papers allege.

“While naked he moved towards her keeping himself between her the door and preventing her from leaving. She laughed from shock as the defendant took down her dress. He turned her around and held her in place by her breast as he masturbated until he ejaculated on the floor,” wrote prosecutor Paul Thompson.

He then let her leave, the documents say.

