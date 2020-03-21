Transportation updates for Thursday, March 19th

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
transportation-updates-for-thursday,-march-19th

by: Tom Barnas

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 06: 47 AM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 06: 47 AM CDT

AMTRAK:
Reduced Service Starts Today: https://media.amtrak.com/2020/03/midwest-service-changes-effective-march-19-and-21/
CTA:
– Normal Weekday Service
– Precautionary COVID-19 measures: https://www.transitchicago.com/coronavirus/
METRA:
– Normal Weekday Service, at least through Friday: https://wgntv.com/morning-news/metra-service-update/
-Precautionary COVID-19 measures: https://metrarail.com/node/7497
-Monthly Pass Holder Refund Info: https://metrarail.com/about-metra/newsroom/metra-waives-5-ticket-refund-fee
SOUTH SHORE:
-Modified Weekday schedule starts Monday, March 23:  https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/news/item/278-south-shore-line-to-reduce-service-levels
-Precautionary COVID-19 measures: https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/news/item/274-south-shore-line-covid-19-precautionary-measures
-Monthly Pass Holder Refund Info:  https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/news/item/277-service-advisory-march-april-monthly-ticket-update
PACE:
-Regular Service; Recommending that ADA paratransit riders consider postponing non-essential travel.
-Precautionary COVID-19 measures -http://www.pacebus.com/health/
ILLINOIS TOLLWAY:
-The Tollway has implemented all-electronic tolling as a precaution to limit the potential spread of coronavirus to customers. If you don’t have an IPASS or EZPASS, you can pay for missed tolls online. MORE info:
https://www.illinoistollway.com/documents/20184/820225/20200313+-+Illinois+Tollway+to+Implement+All-Electronic+Tolling+as+Precaution+Against+Spread+of+Coronavirus/f583a235-bec9-4c1f-a381-d4379b661ac9?version=1.0
IDOT:
-IDOT says it has received a few calls from the public asking about rumors that it will close roads due to COVID-19. It says the rumors are FALSE.  IDOT will not be closing interstates, highways, rest areas or bridges, except s needed for construction (which is still ongoing).
OHARE AIRPORT:
O’Hare Airport is one of 13 airports conducting enhanced COVID-19 screening of passengers arriving from Europe. MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/coronavirus/photos-long-lines-greet-passengers-at-ohare-during-travel-ban/
MIDWAY AIRPORT:
The control tower at Midway Airport remains closed for cleaning after three technicians tested positive for COVID-19. The Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control in Elgin will provide services to pilots until they are in sight and can use the airport frequency.  The airport is still open, but service is limited. Check with your airlines.
https://wgntv.com/news/coronavirus/control-tower-at-midway-temporarily-closed-after-several-technicians-test-positive-for-covid-19/

You May Also Like

odion-ighalo-refuses-to-discuss-manchester-united-future:-&apos;that-would-be-totally-insensitive-and-selfish&apos;

🔥Odion Ighalo refuses to discuss Manchester United future: 'That would be totally insensitive and selfish'🔥

coronavirus-hits-white-house-as-aide-to-vp-mike-pence-tests-positive

Coronavirus Hits White House As Aide To VP Mike Pence Tests Positive

sag-aftra-president-gabrielle-carteris-says-guild-is-working-overtime-for-members

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris Says Guild Is Working Overtime For Members

director-christopher-nolan-in-washington-post:-movie-theaters-will-need-our-help

Director Christopher Nolan In Washington Post: Movie Theaters Will Need Our Help

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *