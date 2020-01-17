translink-‘sympathetic’-to-northern-ireland-farmers-after-vegan-bus-ads-spark-outrage

Public transport operator Translink has said it is “sympathetic” to the pressures faced by Northern Ireland farmers and recognised the “important role” they have in the economy and in rural communities after criticism of advertisements on its buses promoting a vegan lifestyle.

The Ulster Farmers Union’ (UFU) said its members had raised concerns.

The union said it was felt the ads “wrongly demonise the livestock industry to promote the vegan lifestyle” and members were outraged.

The UFU contacted Translink in an attempt to resolve the dispute but said they were unsatisfied by the response which “reflected an inability to remove them”.

Translink said advertising on its vehicles and property was handled by a third party “media specialist” and by carrying the vegan material it was not taking a stance on the issue.

“We are very sympathetic to the pressures facing our local farming community and recognise the important role they have in our economy and rural communities,” a spokeswoman said.

One of the adverts reads “it’s not a personal choice when someone is killed, use plants not animals”, while another says “dairy takes babies from their mothers”.