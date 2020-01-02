translink-saves-bride-from-honeymoon-disaster-after-forgetting-‘essential-medication’







Translink City Airport shuttle bus stopping at various loactions around the city

A bride from Londonderry has been rescued from a potential honeymoon disaster by Translink after forgetting “essential medication” following her wedding.

Elaine McDaid, a soprano singer based in Barcelona, got married over the festive period in Donegal and had been on her way to Dublin Airport to jet off on a three-week honeymoon on Tuesday.

However, she took to social media for help after realising half way to the airport that she had forgotten her medication.

Anyone driving from Derry to Dublin Airport today? I’m going on honeymoon for 3 weeks and forgot to pack essential medication. Can meet at airport any time up to 3pm #derry #dublin #travel please retweet — Elaine McDaid (@ElaineMcDaid) December 31, 2019

She tweeted: “Anyone driving from Derry to Dublin Airport today? I’m going on honeymoon for 3 weeks and forgot to pack essential medication. Can meet at airport any time up to 3pm. please retweet.”

Elaine later realised she had forgotten her bank card, coat and all of her socks.

She tweeted: “I’ve never known a fog like a post-wedding fog.”

Translink answered Elaine’s call and sent a driver to pick up the medication and meet her at Dublin airport.

Hi Elaine, that won’t be a problem. The Inspector has your name & is going to speak with the driver to let them know your mother will be there. Be sure you’re at the stop outside terminal 2 for 13: 50 (a bit beforehand wouldn’t hurt). ^PR — Translink (@Translink_NI) December 31, 2019

Patricia Rodgers, Translink’s social media operator, told BBC Radio Foyle: “She had done a tweet herself, a general call for help, and some of her followers online started to tag Translink to say if they could help.

“I saw these flutter of tweets start to come in and then she tweeted us herself.

“I then contacted our colleagues up in Foyle Street depot.

“Luckily, we had a bus leaving in the next 20 to 30 minutes going to Dublin Airport.

“We were all good to go.”

Here’s a wee snap of me & the hubby for everyone wishing us well. We were far more together this time four days ago. Married life off to a flying start ������ pic.twitter.com/MhUdKxrbUa — Elaine McDaid (@ElaineMcDaid) December 31, 2019

Mrs McDaid described Translink’s help as a “Christmas miracle” and called those who came to her aid “superheroes”.

In an added twist, Elaine’s parents had missed the bus and Elaine tweeted they had to drive “like maniacs” to overtake the bus driver and catch him at the next stop.

The driver refused to take payment and told her parents to put money in a charity box.

Belfast Telegraph Digital