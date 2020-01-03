transgender-teen-jazz-jennings-proudly-shows-off-‘battle-wound’-scars-after-gender-confirmation-surgery

Jazz Jennings won’t let anything hold her back when it comes to embracing her body – scars and all – after her gender confirmation surgery.

The 19-year-old star of reality TV show I Am Jazz took to Instagram to share pictures of herself while at the beach.

Rocking a one-piece burgundy swimsuit, she wrote in the caption: ‘These are my scars on full display in 2019.

‘I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is.

‘I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition.’

Jazz is one of the youngest publicly-documented people to be identified as transgender, coming out at just five years old.

She’s since gone on to be an honorary co-founder of the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation, as well as star in her own reality television show since 2015.

The trans teen underwent gender confirmation surgery in June 2018, but suffered complications that required a follow-up procedure.

In May last year, Jazz announced she got accepted into Harvard University and wants to focus on studying gender, philosophy and religion.

Speaking about the milestone on I Am Jazz, she said: ‘I am going to Harvard, I cannot believe it.’

She excitedly added: ‘When I found out I was accepted to Harvard, I was so shocked. Not because I didn’t think I could do it, but because it’s such a selective school with such a small acceptance rate.

‘I was like “Who gets into Harvard?”

‘But I got in! I feel so grateful to have this opportunity to attend an institution that’s so incredible and well-renowned.’





