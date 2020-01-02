transgender-character-coming-to-marvel-movies

January 2, 2020 | 9: 48am

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon welcome a transgender character, studio honcho Kevin Fiege revealed in a new interview.

Speaking at the New York Film Academy on Saturday, the Marvel Studios president was asked if there were any plans to add more LGBTQ characters, specifically transgender ones, to its roster.

“Yes, absolutely yes,” he replied during a Q&A session, according to ET Canada. “And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.”

Fiege didn’t name the character or say when the movie would be released.

Marvel’s upcoming film “The Eternals” will feature the series’ first openly gay superhero.

He said inclusivity was important to the movie giant.

“You look at the success of ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Black Panther.’ We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen,” Feige said Saturday.