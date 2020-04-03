🔥Transfer news LIVE: Werner Liverpool blow, Rashica hope; Jonathan David to Arsenal; Man Utd, Chelsea rumours🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live rolling news coverage of the latest transfer news and rumours.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-04-03T10: 21: 36.823Z

Rashica speaks out amid ‘Liverpool interest’Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica has revealed his intention to play “regularly” in the Champions League on a regular basis, amid links to Liverpool.

Photo: GettyThe Kosovo international has enjoyed an impressive season in front of goal for the Bundesliga strugglers, scoring seven goals in 16 appearances.The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, with the Reds reportedly sending scouts to watch him. But Rashica says he is not currently thinking about a move – before admitting he wants to play in the Champions League in the near future.Asked about his future, Rashica told SID: “I haven’t given too much thought to it yet because in the current sporting situation these thoughts only distract you from the essentials.”In the end, it helps nobody, not me and especially not the club. I really take the current situation [Bremen’s fight for survival in the Bundesliga] very seriously and want to do everything I can to get us out of it.”One day I would like to compete with the best players in the world regularly and play Champions League every year. I’m working very hard for it and I know I can do it.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-03T09: 43: 19.000Z

Everton line up audacious deal for Real Madrid starsCarlo Ancelotti is lining up an extraordinary deal that could see Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez join him at Everton, reports in Spain suggest.

Photo: GettyThe Italian coach worked with the pair during his spell in charge of Real Madrid and with Real reportedly looking to offload the out-of-favour duo, Marca report the Toffees are heading the queue.It remains to be seen whether Everton could match Bale’s huge wage demands and the 30-year-old is said to be happy in Madrid despite his lack of playing time. But the Welsh winger may be tempted to take a pay cut if it means getting regular football again, while Rodriguez is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-04-03T09: 14: 48.796Z

City face battle to keep JesusThe rumours just won’t go away. Juventus are reportedly stepping up their interest in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Photo: GettyThe 23-year-old has been understudy to Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola has been forced to play the Brazilian out of position on the left wing at times, most recently against Real Madrid.But City may need to prepare for a fight to keep Jesus with Juventus circling, looking for a long-term replacement for Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are both in their 30s. Tuttosport say he’s one of four targets, along with Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez and Mauro Icardi, but may be the easiest out of the four to obtain.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-03T08: 58: 18.103Z

Paul Pogba focused on Real movePaul Pogba is still determined to make a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to 90min. United are increasingly uncertain Pogba will move on this summer with clubs reluctant to meet their £150million valuation.The move will be further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, with clubs expected to be reluctant to spend huge sums this summer.It means Pogba could remain at Old Trafford unless United lower their demands.But the World Cup winner is reportedly determined to force through a move regardless, having set his sights on working for compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-03T08: 40: 39.436Z

Roma turn to PedroRoma are preparing a move for Pedro, according to The Express.Pedro is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season and will be available for free at the end of the season if the Blues fail to negotiate a new deal.Roma had hoped to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan after a successful loan spell but Arsenal have knocked back two bids – the latest worth £10m – as they hold out for nearly double that amount.The Serie A club are now looking at other options, though they could face a battle from league rivals Lazio.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-04-03T08: 20: 22.430Z

Arsenal and Chelsea told Umtiti feeArsenal or Chelsea will now only have to stump up £26million to land Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona this summer.Sport in Spain claim Barca have revised their price after failing to attract genuine interest with their initial £35million valuation. GettyThe coronavirus has reportedly prompted them to drop their valuation. Barcelona are willing to lose a clutch of players to boost their kitty, and Umititi is high up on their list of players who are available at the right fee.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-03T08: 01: 54.953Z

Barcelona want Jonathan DavidBarcelona are lining up a move for Arsenal target Jonathan David, according to The Star.The Gunners are chasing a striker with the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up in the air. But Arsenal have been dealt a blow after Barcelona entered the race. Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven have also watched the 20-year-old this season. David is contracted until 2023 but is expected to move on from Gent this summer.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-03T07: 02: 44.353Z

Man Utd call off full-back searchManchester United were looking for a left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw but have now called off that search.That according to a report in The Sun which claims Brandon Williams has been told he will not be sent out on loan, instead remaining to battle Shaw for a first-team spot. United think Williams could ‘save them up to £50million’ after reversing plans to send him out to a Premier League rival. There were reportedly plans to do a similar deal to the one which has taken Dean Henderson to Sheffield United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sat down with Williams and told him he is capable of making more senior starts.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-04-03T06: 42: 59.990Z

Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool?Jurgen Klopp believes he can breathe life into Ousmane Dembele’s career. Sport in Spain claims the Reds are ready to bid £80million for the Barca man, whose career has been plagued by injury since his move to the Camp Nou in 2017. GettyBarcelona are looking to cash in on the 22-year-old as they look to boost their kitty ahead of a £100million swoop for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. Liverpool are said to be keeping tabs.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-03T06: 28: 11.510Z

Willian on the move…Chelsea have told Willian a three-year deal is “impossible” after talks over a new contract stalled.Willian’s Stamford Bridge contract is set to expire this summer, and the Blues have offered him a fresh two-year deal. Getty”I think it will be very difficult for me to renew because Chelsea offered me two years, I asked for three and it ended there, we didn’t talk anymore, we didn’t negotiate anymore,” the player told Fox Sports.With the player turning 32 this summer, it is unlikely Chelsea will budge.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-03T06: 17: 25.116Z

Ceballos closer to Arsenal move?Ceballos has moved a step closer to a longer stint at Arsenal after he was placed on a list of players deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ at Real Madrid.Ceballos has been on a season-long loan deal at Emirates Stadium and is expected to stay beyond the scheduled end of his loan to see out the season with Mikel Arteta’s side.

GettyZinedine Zidane is prepared to sanction another loan move, according to The Mirror.However, he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Betis next term, and Arsenal will definitely face competition if they do return for the player in the summer.“My agent told me about the interest of other teams,” the Spaniard said recently. “I started training and changed my situation. In the last month-and-a-half I felt important. I knew about Valencia’s interest.”

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-04-03T06: 07: 26.406Z

Callum Wilson held talks over moveThat’s right, the Bournemouth man says he was in talks with another Premier League club over a move.However, he now admits he hasn’t been good enough this season to win admirers in the Champions League.Wilson was linked with both Chelsea and West Ham in recent months, but is keeping his head down at Bournemouth. GettyAt 28, he still has the time to force the move he has “based his whole career on.””There were links and talks but I’m not one to read papers or listen to too much news. But you hear it from people – from friends, from family – and it only encourages me to do well really.”Last season, my performances were quite consistent and when there were links, I tried to stay at a certain level and play well.”Any player would like to play in the Champions League and progress, that’s what I’ve based my whole career on.”First and foremost is obviously keeping Bournemouth up and safe and I haven’t been good enough this season to even be talking about things like that.”I put it to the back of my mind and tried to focus on myself.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-03T05: 54: 15.990Z

Arsenal target Jonathan David wants Premier League moveArsenal target Jonathan David would love to seal a move to the Premier League. The Gent striker has scored 18 goals and set up eight more in 27 league appearances this season. The Gunners will likely move for a new striker if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moves along this summer, and David would be open to a move to England.“I want to become one of the best strikers in the world,” he told The Guardian. “That’s my goal. The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-03T04: 23: 58.530Z

Real Madrid’s striker pursuitOur Spanish Football Correspondent, Ben Hayward, provides an update: Real Madrid are too reliant upon Karim Benzema for goals and with back-up striker Luka Jovic struggling since his €60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt last year, Los Blancos are expected to seek a centre-forward in the summer.Coach Zinedine Zidane has described Jovic as “the future”, but it now seems more likely that the future will belong to either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. Maybe even both.Haaland is just 19 years old and has an attractive €75m release clause at Borussia Dortmund, while PSG’s Mbappe will cost over €200m, but is only 21 and is seen as a generational talent who could shine for a whole decade at the Bernabeu.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-04-03T04: 19: 50.336Z

Liverpool shelve Timo Werner interestThe Daily Mail reports that Liverpool will put their interest on Timo Werner on hold until the coronavirus outbreak clears.The report claims that Liverpool have halted the work of their entire recruitment team during the lockdown.Photo: Getty ImagesLiverpool have tracked Werner for years, and the RB Leipzig star is reportedly available for cut-price £51m if a deal is struck this month.

SPURS NEWS

2020-04-03T04: 11: 18.540Z

Tottenham to slash Mourinho’s budgetSpurs will decrease Jose Mourinho’s spending power in the transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.Photo: Getty ImagesThe report attributes the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent financial impact as the cause.

2020-04-02T23: 20: 47.000Z

Jimenez: I won’t come cheap! Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has warned potential suitors that his current club will not let him go on the cheap this summer.Photo: GettyThe Mexican has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester United.“I don’t know who sets the prices,” he told Marca. “But if someone paid that money for me it is because I am worth it, and if they want to continue paying more for me it is because I am worth it and I am doing things well to be worth it.“[Wolves] bought me for €40million, they won’t sell me for less. There is no release clause, but the clubs [in England], it is different how they are managed.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-02T22: 45: 47.000Z

Arsenal ‘turn down Mkhitaryan bids’The Express claim that Arsenal have turned down two bids from AS Roma for midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.The Armenian has been on loan at the Serie A side this season and it is understood they would like to extend his stay but the deal does not include an obligation to buy. The report claims the second bid was around £10million.Photo: Getty

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T22: 15: 34.000Z

Chelsea warned off Jovic dealThings haven’t quite worked out for Luka Jovic at Real Madrid this season and he could well be on the move this summer.Photo: GettyChelsea fans saw his ability first-hand in last season’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, but former player Frank Sinclair is not convinced he’d be a good fit. “Luka Jovic is a very good player but when you look at centre-forwards,” he told Genting Bet. “He’s pretty similar to Tammy Abraham in the way that he leads the line. “Taking into consideration that he’s struggled to get into the Real Madrid team, if he can’t get into the Real Madrid team, will he be able to get into the Chelsea team and do well?“I’d be quite reserved when it comes to Chelsea signing Luka Jovic.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T21: 44: 37.000Z

Zanetti: I hope Martinez stays at Inter for a long timeTo add another angle to the Lautaro Martinez speculation, former Inter Milan star Javier Zanetti has been talking about the striker.Zanetti is now vice-president at the club, and told Sky Italia: “I’m pleased to speak about Lautaro because when we signed him in 2018 [from Racing Club], we had been following him for some time.Photo: Getty”He was the most promising player in Argentine football. Speaking to [former Inter striker and current Racing sporting director] Diego Milito, we said he could have an important value.”Now he is a fixture at our club, in our national team. He is 22 years old. Seeing him training, he looks happy to me.”I hope he stays a long time. He’s our patrimony.”

