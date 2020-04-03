🔥Transfer news LIVE: Sancho to Man United, Tottenham slash Mourinho's budget, Arsenal reject AS Roma bids🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live rolling news coverage of the latest transfer news and rumours.

Tottenham will slash Mourinho’s budget

Man United hope Rashford proves the difference in Sancho pursuit

Liverpool will shelve their interest in Werner until after the Covid-19 outbreak clears

Mbappe remains on Real Madrid’s wishlist along with Haaland

Arsenal have rejected two offers from AS Roma to buy Mkhitaryan

2020-04-02T23: 20: 47.000Z

Jimenez: I won’t come cheap! Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has warned potential suitors that his current club will not let him go on the cheap this summer.Photo: GettyThe Mexican has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester United.“I don’t know who sets the prices,” he told Marca. “But if someone paid that money for me it is because I am worth it, and if they want to continue paying more for me it is because I am worth it and I am doing things well to be worth it.“[Wolves] bought me for €40million, they won’t sell me for less. There is no release clause, but the clubs [in England], it is different how they are managed.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-02T22: 45: 47.000Z

Arsenal ‘turn down Mkhitaryan bids’The Express claim that Arsenal have turned down two bids from AS Roma for midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.The Armenian has been on loan at the Serie A side this season and it is understood they would like to extend his stay but the deal does not include an obligation to buy. The report claims the second bid was around £10million.Photo: Getty

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T22: 15: 34.000Z

Chelsea warned off Jovic dealThings haven’t quite worked out for Luka Jovic at Real Madrid this season and he could well be on the move this summer.Photo: GettyChelsea fans saw his ability first-hand in last season’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, but former player Frank Sinclair is not convinced he’d be a good fit. “Luka Jovic is a very good player but when you look at centre-forwards,” he told Genting Bet. “He’s pretty similar to Tammy Abraham in the way that he leads the line. “Taking into consideration that he’s struggled to get into the Real Madrid team, if he can’t get into the Real Madrid team, will he be able to get into the Chelsea team and do well?“I’d be quite reserved when it comes to Chelsea signing Luka Jovic.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T21: 44: 37.000Z

Zanetti: I hope Martinez stays at Inter for a long timeTo add another angle to the Lautaro Martinez speculation, former Inter Milan star Javier Zanetti has been talking about the striker.Zanetti is now vice-president at the club, and told Sky Italia: “I’m pleased to speak about Lautaro because when we signed him in 2018 [from Racing Club], we had been following him for some time.Photo: Getty”He was the most promising player in Argentine football. Speaking to [former Inter striker and current Racing sporting director] Diego Milito, we said he could have an important value.”Now he is a fixture at our club, in our national team. He is 22 years old. Seeing him training, he looks happy to me.”I hope he stays a long time. He’s our patrimony.”

2020-04-02T21: 17: 02.480Z

Boca president rules out Cavani moveBoca Juniors president Jorge Amor Ameal has dismissed suggestions that PSG striker Edinson Cavani is on his way to the club.Photo: GettyThe Uruguayan looks certain to leave Paris this summer when his contract expires, but Ameal says Boca would not be able to afford his wages.”We are proud that a player like Cavani says he wants to wear our shirt, but our economic reality doesn’t match with his,” Ameal is quoted as saying to Radio Splendid by EFE.”Of course, no one is going to argue that Cavani isn’t a great player, but we have to think more about our existing players and believe in them.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T20: 42: 48.290Z

Chelsea trump Barca Martinez bidWe talked about Man City being interested in Lautaro Martinez earlier on this evening. Now reports in Spain say that Chelsea, too, have entered the fray and crucially say that both English clubs are prepared to offer more attractive terms than the Catalan giants.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T20: 19: 57.123Z

When Gary met OlePlenty of players on the move this summer will be hoping to make a good impression on their new teammates when they turn up at preseason training.Which is not exactly what happened when current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at Manchester United, as Gary Neville exaplains…Photo: Getty “The one that stands out for me is the first time Ole ever walked into the changing room at The Cliff in 96,” Neville told Sky Sports. “He walked in with what I can only describe as like a jumper from the 1970s in Yorkshire. Woollen, bobbly, you’re thinking, what’s this?“Honestly, no word of a lie, I genuinely thought he must’ve won a competition as a fan from Norway or something.“He walked in, he looked about nine, he was that thin, he had this jumper on.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T19: 32: 37.386Z

Hakimi race hotting upJadon Sancho isn’t the only man currently plying his trade in Dortmund yellow expected to be in hot demand this summer. Photo: GettyAchraf Hakimi, currently on loan from Real Madrid, is another, and while the Moroccan has already been linked with Chelsea, Calciomercato report today that both Juventus and PSG are also in the hunt. The wing-back is out of contract at the end of next season, so Madrid face a choice between convincing him to sign a new deal this summer or selling him to avoid losing him for nothing in 12 months’ time.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-04-02T18: 48: 58.843Z

City ‘ready to meet Martinez buy-out’Sport claim that Man City are willing to meet the €111million buy-out clause in Lautaro Martinez’s Inter Milan contract.The forward has been heavily linked with a summer move to Barcelona, where he is seen as the ideal long-term successor to Luis Suarez.Photo: Getty

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-02T18: 13: 25.630Z

Besiktas want to extend Elneny stayReports in Turkey say that Besiktas are hoping to convince Arsenal to send Mohamed Elneny out on loan again next season, rather than sign him permanently. The club have an €18million option-to-buy clause as part of the Egyptian’s existing loan move, but Sabah say that fee is beyond them. Photo: Getty

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T17: 31: 20.800Z

Anjorin ‘agrees new Chelsea deal’Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin has signed a new long-term contract at the club, according to Goal. The 18-year-old, who made his Premier League debut earlier this season, was due to move into the final year of his deal in the summer.However, the report says the Blues have now agreed a new five-year deal with will keep him at the club until 2025.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T17: 05: 22.393Z

Modric “will see out Madrid contract”Spanish outlet AS are reporting that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will stay at the club this summer, despite entering the final year of his contract.The Croatian has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, but it looks as if the 34-year-old will now stay and leave for nothing in a year’s time instead. Photo: Getty

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T16: 30: 29.270Z

Will Telles adapt to Premier League?Speaking of Alex Telles, former Chelsea man Frank Sinclair has offered his opinion on the Porto man, and it’s fair to say he has his reservations…“Alex Telles is a good player,” he told Genting Bet. “I like what I’ve seen of him but whether he has the ability to adapt to the Premier League is a different question. “That’s why I’d prefer to see Chelsea sign proven players that have played in the Premier League before. You look at Emerson for example, terrific player before coming to the Premier League but he hasn’t been able to lock down a position for Chelsea.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T15: 51: 17.283Z

‘No point in Sancho joining United to finish sixth’Former England defender Danny Mills has warned Jadon Sancho that he must be sure Manchester United are ready to compete for the Premier League title before joining the club this summer.Photo: GettyUnited are firm favourites to secure the signature of one of Europe’s hottest young talents when the window reopens, but Mills is wary. “If I was Jadon Sancho I’d be wanting to ask the questions,” he told TalkSport. “Who else are you bringing in? What other signings have you got lined up? What is the squad going to look like next season? Are you realistically going to be challenging for things? Who is going to be the manager… is it still going to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next?“There’s no point going to Manchester United next season if they’re going to finish sixth or seventh.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T15: 15: 02.693Z

Telles boost for ChelseaChelsea’s hopes of signing Porto star Alex Telles appear to have been boosted, with reports suggesting he has changed agents to facilitate the move.Photo: GettyThe Brazilian appears to be Frank Lampard’s chief target as he looks to sign a new left-back this summer. And according to Portuguese newspaper Record, Telles is now represented by Pini Zahavi, who played a significant role in Roman Abramovich’s purchase of the Blues 17 years ago, as well as the arrivals of Didier Drogba and Ashley Cole at the club.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T14: 52: 17.350Z

The ‘big problem’ Ronaldo had at Old Trafford Gary Neville has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Manchester United…”I didn’t speak to Cristiano for instance about him staying at the club for longer. I think I may have said to him during the year when he was maybe… the weather was a big problem for Cristiano.”I think he also wanted to obviously live in Spain and do La Liga. But the weather was a big problem for him and I felt like he’d almost travelled his path, he’d done the journey. And I didn’t feel that anything I was going to say was going to bring him out of that.”I think generally with players that were leaving there were very few who were leaving to go up. Now Cristiano you could argue going to Real Madrid and winning four or five European Cups is a step for him where he wanted to challenge himself.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T14: 22: 28.440Z

More from Neville on Ferguson’s sales tactics…”In terms of selling players, he would get rid when they either weren’t good enough, or when he felt they were questioning his control. He was ruthless on that.”In all of his interviews, he talks about control, authority, discipline. United’s strategy was like a very slow conveyor belt.”A few would come in, and a few would leave. Never more than a handful each season, never a massive adaptation of the squad.”It was controlled, with six or seven young players, 10 in the middle, and three or four that were in their 30s.”Every club that has had a dynasty has had that stability of players.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T14: 21: 28.556Z

Neville explains Man Utd transfer system Gary Neville has opened up about Sir Alex Ferguson’s transfer policy as Manchester United manager. Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “There were three categories to the policy.”He wanted to promote youth wherever possible, that was No 1 before he even looked at the external market.”No 2 was to look at the best in the Premier League, those he could trust, and still have growth and be with the club for a long time. Gary Pallister, Steve Bruce, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Robin van Persie.”And then he always wanted emerging international talent that could come over to Manchester, that he could work with and develop into great players. Nemanja Vidic, Peter Schmeichel, Patrice Evra, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”He very rarely ventured into the world of buying the complete star, and it’s not far off Pep Guardiola’s tactic with Manchester City right now.”Sir Alex wanted hunger.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T11: 37: 18.456Z

Man Utd using Clasico tactics to sign Sancho

Marcus Rashford is taking the lead in Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho in a move that echoes the tactics deployed by Barcelona and Real Madrid, writes James Robson.And with Chelsea also targeting the Borussia Dortmund winger, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping the England duo’s personal relationship will give United the edge this summer.The public courtship of Sancho has the hallmarks of tactics used by Barca and Real (in particular their method to sign Galacticos) in the past, which have frustrated United and Liverpool in particular.Read his full story here.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T11: 34: 35.290Z

Barcelona set Rakitic asking priceBarcelona are ready to sell midfielder Ivan Rakitic for €20 million this summer, with the Croatian keen to stay in Spain, reports Ben Hayward.Rakitic is under contract until 2021 at Camp Nou and Barca will look to cash in on a player who is no longer a guaranteed first choice for the Blaugrana.One possibility could be a return to former club Sevilla, where Rakitic spent three-and-a-half seasons before moving to Barca in 2014.The midfielder’s wife is from Seville and he has often spoken of his love for the city, but a move back to the Sanchez Pizjuan could prove complicated.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.