Transfer news LIVE: Mertens to Chelsea OFF, Tottenham won't sign Giroud; Man United, Arsenal latest on deadline day

Here are a few other bits of transfer news from Jose Mourinho’s press conference this afternoon…

On Victor Wanyama – “At this moment we don’t have any offers, we don’t have Victor knocking on our door asking for understanding in a situation to leave.

“If he is not playing it is because in my eyes, and that is always different but in the end always the head coach that makes the decisions. In my eyes I see more the team going to the future with young Winks, English, young, national team player. I see more the team going in that direction.

“A great investment on Tanguy Ndombele which sooner or later has to arrive to certain levels of performance. So it is not easy for Victor. But staying with us, if he stays and normally he stays, working hard like he does every day, untouchable on his commitment and professionalism. If he stays with us he is always on my plans.”

On loans for Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott – “I don’t think so. Again until the end of the market, sometimes things can change quick. But I don’t think so.”