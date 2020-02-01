Transfer news LIVE: Mertens to Chelsea OFF, Tottenham won't sign Giroud; Man United, Arsenal latest on deadline day
SPURS NEWS
Here are a few other bits of transfer news from Jose Mourinho’s press conference this afternoon…
On Victor Wanyama – “At this moment we don’t have any offers, we don’t have Victor knocking on our door asking for understanding in a situation to leave.
“If he is not playing it is because in my eyes, and that is always different but in the end always the head coach that makes the decisions. In my eyes I see more the team going to the future with young Winks, English, young, national team player. I see more the team going in that direction.
“A great investment on Tanguy Ndombele which sooner or later has to arrive to certain levels of performance. So it is not easy for Victor. But staying with us, if he stays and normally he stays, working hard like he does every day, untouchable on his commitment and professionalism. If he stays with us he is always on my plans.”
On loans for Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott – “I don’t think so. Again until the end of the market, sometimes things can change quick. But I don’t think so.”
New Newcastle signing Danny Rose has been talking to Sky Sports about how that transfer came about…
“I was watching Newcastle play Chelsea and I saw the injury that Jetro [Willems] had and straightaway got on the phone to my agent to say I wanted to go there.
“It took about 10 days for me to get here, but I’m happy I’m here. It’s unfortunate that somebody has had to get injured but I’m grateful for being here and just looking forward to getting started now.”
WEST HAM NEWS
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has just said that he expects the deal taking Nathan Ferguson to West Ham to go through today despite the fitness issue that was flagged up during his medical earlier on.
He also says that the Baggies tried to secure a loan to bring Ferguson back to the Hawthorns for the rest of the season, but it was rejected by the player.
CHELSEA NEWS
‘Giroud has been impeccable’
Frank Lampard has paid tribute to the professionalism of Olivier Giroud, who as we learnt a few minutes ago, will not be leaving Chelsea this month after they failed to bring in a striker, leaving his Euro 2020 hopes on the line.
“We all know there has been interest, I’ve sat here at every press conference and said ‘If it’s right for Olivier, for myself and the club’ and he’s been impeccable in that period.
“I’ve got huge respect for him as a player. The answer again is no, as in will he leave? No.
SPURS NEWS
Striker search ‘very, very difficult’, says Mourinho
That Olivier Giroud news is not ideal for Tottenham, who are another club that have been looking for a new striker this month, but now look likely to have to do without in Harry Kane’s continued absence.
“I cannot hide,” Mourinho said. “If I say it’s easy to play three competitions without a striker, I’m going to lie. I cannot lie.
“You know that’s important for us. If it’s not possible, its not possible. For me the great thing is that we’re all together on this at the club. There’s nobody to blame and say you could do better than you did. Not at all.
“We don’t want a striker to just help us now, to be useful for us. We wants a striker to be good for our future, possible to play with Harry Kane together in the future. And with the difficulties of the market, it was very, very difficult to find.”
DONE DEAL
A done deal at United!
Not the striker that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems so desperate for, but what a move for England youth international goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, who swaps Southend for Old Trafford.
CHELSEA NEWS
No Mertens deal, Giroud stays at Chelsea
Those hoping for some late excitement today may be disappointed by this. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has just confirmed that the club will not be signing Dries Mertens from Napoli and as a result, Olivier Giroud will be staying put.
He also says the window is ‘95% shut’ for the Blues.
LIVERPOOL NEWS
All quiet at Liverpool…
SPURS NEWS
‘I feel we won’t sign another player’ – Mourinho
Jose Mourinho has just been asked at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Man City about those reports linking Spurs with a late move for Gareth Bale…
“I thought you were going to ask about Aguero or Jesus but you ask about Bale. If you want to talk about Man City, I’m here. if you want to talk about the market, I’m not going to say any more. I honestly feel we’re not going to sign another player but while the market is open, it’s open.”
ARSENAL NEWS
Arsenal confirm new signing shirt numbers
DONE DEAL
Sheffield United seal Zivkovic signing
Sheffield United have confirmed the loan signing of Netherlands U21 international Richairo Zivkovic from Changchun Yatai.
The Blades also have the option of making the deal permanent in the summer.
MAN UTD NEWS
United striker search takes another turn
Getting ridiculous, this, in truth, but The Independent say that Manchester United have made last-minute enquiries over both Napoli forward Dries Mertens – who we know Chelsea are after – and Norwich star Teemu Pukki.
Norwich are said to have told United their top scorer is not for sale under any circumstances.
SPURS NEWS
Celtic ‘deny Wanyama move’
Sky Sports News are reporting that Celtic have ‘categorically denied any approach or interest’ in Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.
Seems a bold statement, given Neil Lennon spoke publically about his desire to bring the Kenyan back to Celtic Park just a few days ago, but there ya go.
DONE DEAL
Atleti seal Carrasco return
Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal with Chinese side Dalian FC to sign Yannick Carrasco on loan until the end of the season.
MAN UTD NEWS
United chasing £20m Bellingham
Manchester United have put together a £20m package to land Jude Bellingham – but any move for the Birmingham starlet will wait until the summer, writes James Robson.
The 16-year-old is considered a perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s cultural reboot at Old Trafford – but United’s priority on deadline day is to bring in an emergency striker.
It’s also believed Birmingham will demand more for their most prized asset, who is also a target for Borussia Dortmund and a host of clubs around Europe.
United are desperate to win the race for the midfielder’s signature. It’s believed they have proposed a deal rising up to £20m with an up-front fee of £8.5m.
A further £5m would be payable after 50 appearances and £2m for his first goal. A final add-on of £4.5m would be dependent on United qualifying for the Champions League.
United sources indicated there was no chance of a deal being struck today, but he remains very much in Solskjaer’s plans.
CHELSEA NEWS
Lazio trying to hijack Spurs Giroud deal
Lazio were this morning flying representatives to London as they attempt to beat Tottenham to the signing of Olivier Giroud, writes James Olley.
However, Chelsea will only allow the 33-year-old to leave if they can sign a replacement and time is running out for the club to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Dries Mertens before tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Giroud would prefer to move to Tottenham and Standard Sport understands the Frenchman met with Spurs earlier this week to agree a broad outline of a deal so things could move quickly if the Blues signed another striker.
However, Mertens has as yet shown no willingness to force through a deal despite being in the final six months of his contract at Napoli and able to negotiate with clubs outside Italy directly.
The Blues had not given up hope as of this morning but with their chances fading, Giroud could find himself stuck at Stamford Bridge until his contract expires this summer. Lazio were hoping to seize on any reluctance from within Chelsea in selling Giroud to a top-four rival by offering another alternative.
They are also believed to be willing to trump whatever cash offer Spurs agree with Chelsea.
However, Giroud would prefer to remain in London and knows he will be offered regular first-team football at Spurs with Harry Kane sidelined until April at the earliest following hamstring surgery.
Giroud is desperate to play to ensure he retains his place in France’s Euro 2020 squad but at Lazio, Ciro Immobile has scored 29 goals in 30 games for club and country this season playing as a central striker. Giroud could therefore find himself a peripheral figure – another reason why he would prefer to join Tottenham.
Chelsea are prepared to wait until the summer if they cannot find a suitable striker. They have been linked with a deal for Edinson Cavani but the eyewatering figures involved – not least his £360,000-a-week wage – have put them off pursuing a deal, although there were rumours in France this morning that his proposed switch to Atletico Madrid is off.
The Blues have already been told that other targets including Lyon’s Mousa Dembele and Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner are not available this month.
EUROPEAN NEWS
Barca agree Trincao deal
Barcelona have pulled off a deal to sign SC Braga star Francisco Trincao, but will have to wait until the summer for him to arrive at the Nou Camp.
The Portuguese club have announced that a €31million deal has been agreed for the 20-year-old, who will make the move at the end of the season.
CRYSTAL PALACE NEWS
A few reports doing the rounds that Crystal Palace are going to turn to Jordan Ibe after missing out on Jarrod Bowen.
Standard Sport understands that the Eagles have yet to make contact with Bournemouth, but that the Cherries are keen to offload him, so a deal could well be possible.
LIVERPOOL NEWS
David Lynch has an update from Liverpool for us…
Liverpool are open to loaning Nathaniel Clyne out if an offer comes in. He’s ready to resume full training very soon. This is about as interesting as it’s going to get at LFC today.
When does the January transfer window close?
Transfer deadline day is on Friday, January 31, 2020.
The window will close at 11pm GMT, with Premier League sides needing to submit deal sheets before that time to be able to complete all of the necessary documentation on a deal after the deadline has passed.