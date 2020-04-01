🔥Transfer news LIVE: Marc Roca to Arsenal; Mbappe Liverpool blow; Umtiti to Chelsea; Haaland, Sancho to Man Utd🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s rolling transfer news and rumours blog.

With the football season having been suspended across Europe for the foreseeable future by the Covid-19 pandemic, talk and attention has turned to what business, if any, our clubs will look to do before the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal linked with bid for Marc Roca – rumour

Umtiti prefers Chelsea move – rumour

Man Utd want Sancho, Haaland this summer – sources

Liverpool can ‘forget’ Mbappe – news

Man United want Juve star De Ligt – sources

Liverpool bow out of Sancho race – rumour

Grealish puts Man United move in doubt – news

Barca target Martinez wanted by ‘many clubs’ – news

2020-04-01T14: 43: 15.120Z

Arsenal target Roca dealArsenal have made an offer to Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, according to the latest reports from Catalonia.Sport claim that the Gunners have retained their long-term interest in the 23-year-old, whose current contract at RCDE Stadium includes a release clause worth around £35m.Mikel Arteta seems keen to turn to LaLiga for new recruits when the transfer window eventually does reopen, with Arsenal also strongly linked with a move for Valencia’s Carlos Soler.It also remains to be seen what the future will hold for Dani Ceballos, who is currently on a season-long loan in north London from Real Madrid.

2020-04-01T14: 10: 39.556Z

Harry Redknapp: What a centre-forward Kane would be for CityHarry Redknapp insists he hopes Harry Kanes stays at Tottenham but says he will leave if they don’t show they are fighting for trophies. Photo: GettySpeaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “He’s a fantastic professional, great lad. He wants to play and wants to win things.”In the last year, I didn’t foresee what was going to happen at Tottenham. I could see them winning the Premier League title last year. I thought they were going to march on: they’ve got a great team, I loved [Mauricio] Pochettino. “But they went into decline with that terrible run that they had and Jose [Mourinho] has gone in and found it hard to turn things around. They’ve done ok without being great. “They need surgery in the summer but at the moment, is anyone going to spend money in the next year or two and going for big transfers? “He’ll be looking at that and thinking what a player he would be for one of the top clubs. I don’t want to see him leave but what a centre-forward he would be for Manchester City, for example. “Please God he stays at Tottenham. But he certainly won’t stay if he doesn’t see them pushing to win things.”

2020-04-01T13: 35: 05.230Z

Dortmund to battle United for BellinghamBorussia Dortmund are interested in signing 16-year-old Jude Bellingham, with the Daily Mail reporting the Birmingham star to be keen on replicating Jadon Sancho’s Bundesliga success.Photo: GettyManchester United are also reportedly keen on the midfielder who has scored four goals in 32 Championship appearances this season.

2020-04-01T13: 06: 54.086Z

James Rodrigues to Everton?Another massive Everton deal on the cards!​Midfielder James Rodrigues is reportedly keen on a move to Everton to link up with former boss Carlo Ancelotti, according to Marca.

Photo: GettyAncelotti managed the Columbian for one year during his spell at Real Madrid and – with Rodriguez currently out of favour with the Spanish giants – a deal would potentially make sense.

2020-04-01T12: 45: 52.150Z

‘Saul Niguez the perfect Pogba replacement’ Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists it would be a blow if Paul Pogba is to leave the club, but says Saul Niguez would be the ideal replacement. Photo: GettySpeaking live on Instagram, Ferdinand said: “I don’t want Pogba to go but if he does go I’d take Saul Niguez all day long. Not like-for-like but still a top player.”What a player. I’ve been harping on about Saul Niguez for a few years now. I think he’s a major player: composed, calm, great left foot, lovely conductor, he can score goals and tactically he’s very aware.”United have reportedly set a £100m asking price for Paul Pogba this summer with Juventus and Real Madrid among those interested.

2020-04-01T12: 22: 40.090Z

Arsenal not Ceballos’ preferred optionLook away Arsenal fans…On loan Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos – currently on loan from Real Madrid – reportedly favours a move to former club Real Betis over a permanent switch to the north London club. Photo: GettyThe Spaniard has impressed during his first campaign in England, Estadio Deportivo reporting Mikel Arteta is very keen on extending his stay. However, with a return to Madrid, Ceballos is reportedly interested in a return to Betis where he spent three years between 2014 and 2017.

2020-04-01T12: 10: 45.546Z

‘No chance of Salah or Mane leaving Liverpool’ Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman strongly refutes any rumours linking Sadio Mane to Real Madrid, also insisting Mohammed Salah is going nowhere. Photo: GettySpeaking to horseracing.net, McManaman said: “I’ll take rumours of Real Madrid ’s interest in Sadio Mane with a pinch of salt.”I don’t think there’s any chance of either Mane or Mohammed Salah going to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

2020-04-01T11: 56: 25.610Z

Grealish still expected to leaveJack Grealish remains a man in demand with a number of Premier League clubs battling for his signature, according to The Mirror. Photo: GettyThe Aston Villa captain was recently spotted breaking the goverment’s lockdown measures, subsequently fined and issuing an apology after his reputatiion-damaging actions. It seems Grealish’s Villa days remain numbered, however, although he reportedly could stay should the Premier League season be ruled null and void.

2020-04-01T11: 33: 15.283Z

Bale and Ramsey to Everton?This surely couldn’t happen, right? After appointing Carlo Ancelotti in an ambitious move, Everton are now looking to drive forward in their pursuit for Champions League football with a swoop for Welsh duo Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, according to 90Min.com.

Photo: GettyEverton reportedly believe they can offer the players an exit route with both unsettled at their respective clubs and accept to reach their goals they will need to spend big. Perhaps Ancelotti’s been playing a bit too much FIFA during his time off!

2020-04-01T11: 14: 42.323Z

Manchester United ready to challenge for HaalandManchester United are ready to battle against Real Madrid in the race for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland should he become available this summer. Photo: GettyHaaland was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top strike target in January, but United refused to accept attempts to include a £66m buyout clause in his contract.They remain firm admirers, while Solskjaer is understood to hold no hard feelings against the 19-year-old who he mentored at Molde.United’s hierarchy are also believed to be understanding about Haaland’s decision to join Borussia Dortmund, despite their attempts to lure him to Old Trafford.It means they are ready to reignite their interest if Dortmund are open to cashing in on a player they paid £17m for when signing him from Red Bull Salzburg just four months ago.United also consider him attainable given his relatively low buyout, with Solskjaer still determined to sign a centre forward this summer.On loan Odion Ighalo represents a cut-price option at around £15m – but Haaland has long-been considered the No1 strike target.And with United aware of his agent, Mino Raiola’s, willingness to move clients on quickly, they are preparing to rival Real.United ultimately dropped their interest in January when Raiola insisted on inserting the buyout clause.Senior figures believed it would set a dangerous precedent, which would see the super agent have complete control over Haaland’s next move.

2020-04-01T10: 59: 10.853Z

Tottenham confident Kane is going nowhere Tottenham are confident their £200m valuation of talisman Harry Kane will keep those interested at bay, according to the Daily Mail.Photo: GettyHarry Kane has fuelled talk of his departure, refusing to rule out a potential Tottenham exit, the timing of his comments surprising many. Speaking to Jamie Redknapp, he said: “It’s one of those things, I couldn’t say yes, I couldn’t say no. I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs. But it’s one of those things – I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.”

2020-04-01T10: 09: 52.276Z

Why Mourinho should sign WillianChelsea winger Willian has made no secret of his desire to remain in the Premier League as his contract winds down, with Tottenham known admirers.Spurs almost signed the Brazilian seven years ago only for Chelsea to pip their rivals at the last minute, with Willian reportedly having completed a medical and ready to sign on the dotted line.Willian joined Chelsea, leading Spurs to snap up Christian Eriksen, but will Daniel Levy be tempted to give his former target another chance in his office?We loaded up Football Manager 2020 to see how a move would pan out…

2020-04-01T09: 55: 16.120Z

Liverpool target Werner ‘ready for biggest clubs’Liverpool target Timo Werner is ready to play for ‘the biggest clubs in the world’, according to RB Leipzig teammate Tyler Adams.Getty”If you’re able to score in that many different ways, you’ll be able to play at the highest level for a really long time, [for] the biggest clubs in the world, the national team,” Adams said. “He’s a pleasure to play with. It makes it easy playing as a midfielder knowing you can play the ball over the top and he’ll catch it no matter what. He’s a great guy and a great player.”

2020-04-01T09: 07: 48.803Z

Man Utd favourites for CoutinhoManchester United are leading a host of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Philippe Coutinho, according to The Mail.GettyBarcelona are hoping to offload Coutinho this summer, with Leicester, Tottenham and Chelsea also keeping tabs.

2020-04-01T08: 46: 33.303Z

Sterling to LiverpoolRaheem Sterling’s team have refused to rule out a return to Liverpool for the Man City man, according to The Mail.The player himself recently admitted his admiration for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Getty”Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool,” he said. “Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that has done a lot for me growing up so…”

2020-04-01T08: 03: 19.666Z

Ibrahimovic to Celtic?In a word: no.Remember the date when you hear transfer rumours and gossip today. Plenty going around suggesting the AC Milan man has set his sights on a move to Scotland in the twilight of his career.

2020-04-01T07: 40: 48.000Z

Chelsea vs Man United for SanchoThe only serious contenders for the signature of England international Jadon Sancho are United and Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror.As we mentioned last night, Liverpool “are said by insiders to not even be monitoring the situation”.That leaves just Chelsea and United as serious contenders in the race at this stage, and both have contacted the 20-year-old’s representatives.

2020-04-01T07: 25: 11.863Z

Juve to offload Ronaldo?Cristiano Ronaldo on the move, you say?

GettyThe former Manchester United forward, 35, could be on the market as Juventus look to further lower costs during the pandemic, according to the Daily Star, which cites Italy’s Il Messaggero.

2020-04-01T06: 39: 14.520Z

Umtiti wants Chelsea moveChelsea have been told Samuel Umtiti wants to join them if he is sold by Barcelona this summer, according to The Mirror.

GettyHowever, the Blues are prioritising a move for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.Frank Lampard is interested in a deal for Umtiti – and Chelsea have enquired – while Arseanl and Manchester United have also been offered the player.

2020-04-01T06: 10: 12.753Z

Everton want Bale and RamseyCarlo Ancelotti hopes to use his contacts in the football world to land mega deals for Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey in the summer, according to 90min. ​Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is determined to steer the club back to the very top and believes they need six or seven additions to help achieve that.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.