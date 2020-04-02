🔥Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd's Galactico plan for Sancho; Arsenal want £35m Roca; Liverpool, Chelsea latest rumours🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live rolling news coverage of the latest transfer news and rumours.

Man United’s Galactico plan for Jadon Sancho

‘Arsenal target £35m Marc Roca summer deal’

‘Man United want Saul as Pogba replacement’

‘West Ham after Barcelona’s Braithwaite’

‘Willian linked with move to Juventus’

‘Man United monitor PSG’s Thomas Meunier’

‘Barcelona preparing Griezmann/Neymar swap’

‘Camavinga has not agreed Real Madrid move’

‘Barcelona ready to sell Rakitic’

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T11: 37: 18.456Z

Man Utd using Clasico tactics to sign Sancho

Marcus Rashford is taking the lead in Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho in a move that echoes the tactics deployed by Barcelona and Real Madrid, writes James Robson.And with Chelsea also targeting the Borussia Dortmund winger, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping the England duo’s personal relationship will give United the edge this summer.The public courtship of Sancho has the hallmarks of tactics used by Barca and Real (in particular their method to sign Galacticos) in the past, which have frustrated United and Liverpool in particular.Read his full story here.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T11: 34: 35.290Z

Barcelona set Rakitic asking priceBarcelona are ready to sell midfielder Ivan Rakitic for €20 million this summer, with the Croatian keen to stay in Spain, reports Ben Hayward.Rakitic is under contract until 2021 at Camp Nou and Barca will look to cash in on a player who is no longer a guaranteed first choice for the Blaugrana.One possibility could be a return to former club Sevilla, where Rakitic spent three-and-a-half seasons before moving to Barca in 2014.The midfielder’s wife is from Seville and he has often spoken of his love for the city, but a move back to the Sanchez Pizjuan could prove complicated.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-04-02T10: 23: 02.213Z

Liverpool’s response to Sane transfer talkDespite starring and winning trophies for what is currently the best club side in the world, Sadio Mane has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Liverpool.However, The Athletic reports that Liverpool chiefs are surprised by talk of a potential transfer, which should soothe any fears Reds fans may have.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T09: 46: 07.586Z

Why Haaland turned down Man UtdErling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United because he was advised it would be better for his long-term development, according to football agent Bernie Mandic.The agent told the Transfer Window Podcast: “The previous club, Molde, I know people from that club and I know people that work with him.”Something I have so often said is the greatest strength and weakness for any player, until he actually get married or is with a permanent girlfriend, are his parents.”Fortunately, the dad was grounded, similar to the way Harry Kewell’s dad was, I always said he was his greatest asset… likewise with Haaland.”His dad is a guy who basically worked with [Mino] Raiola on the whole thing and the mark of a good agent is doing what the player wants.”And you walk through the scenarios and at the end of the day, for a quality player, there are always three or four and sometimes 10 very good options and often three great options.”And then it’s really up to the player to make that call and a good agent, that’s what he’s about.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T09: 36: 52.370Z

Would Sancho start for Chelsea?Manchester United are favourites to sign Jadon Sancho… but former Chelsea player Frank Sinclair doubts the Dortmund star would be an automatic starter for the Blues anyway.Speaking to GentingBet, Sinclair said: Jadon Sancho is a fantastic player and a great talent but he plays in similar positions to the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian, so there will be tough competition for places if he does join in the summer.”Whether he is a Chelsea target, I don’t know, as Chelsea have more than enough players in those positions that can play in those wide areas or in the Number 10 role – they have plenty of options. “Is Jadon Sancho any better than Callum Hudson-Odoi on that left-hand side? When you look at the potential of both players, would you spend close to £150 million, which I’d expect would cost, to bring Jadon Sancho to this country or would you just stick to Callum Hudson-Odoi? Personally, I don’t think Jadon Sancho automatically gets into Chelsea’s team.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T08: 30: 53.986Z

Man Utd’s ‘price limit’ for SaulAtletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has been on Manchester United’s radar for a while now – but he will not come cheap.AS reports that United want the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, but the Spaniard’s release clause stands at an eye-watering £132million.However, AS suggests that United feel they would be able to land Saul for closer to £70m – which, to be fair, would definitely be better for them.Saul’s contract with Atletico runs until 2026 – but the midfielder reportedly wants an improved deal. So, Atleti and United may both feel a deal can be done…

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-02T08: 25: 20.116Z

Marc Roca to Arsenal?Mikel Arteta does not have a lot of money to spend this summer, but Marc Roca has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.According to Sport, the Gunners will be after the 23-year-old Espanyol midfielder this summer, who will cost around £35m.Roca is already creating a buzz among Arsenal fans, but time will tell whether Arteta will have the budget to strengthen his midfield.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T08: 04: 14.636Z

Where will Pogba end up?It looks as though Paul Pogba has three options this summer: stay at Manchester United; join Real Madrid, or return to Juventus.The first is most likely given United will still demand a huge fee for the midfielder – but 90min.com reports that Pogba’s preference remains a move to Madrid.Whether Real will be able to afford him is another matter, but it seems as though Pogba is still intent on working with Zinedine Zidane.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T06: 00: 05.933Z

Ibrahimovic unsure of his futureZlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan in January, but with his contract up in the summer, where will the iconic Swede be plying his trade next season (whenever that will be…)?Photo: Getty Images”Let’s see,” he told Svenska Dagbladet on Wednesday. “I don’t even know what I want. Something new happens every day. Who could have predicted this with corona? We just have to try to live and enjoy life.”Don’t worry too much. I have a family to take care of, they feel good so I feel good.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T05: 04: 29.050Z

Rakitic for saleBarcelona are ready to cash-in on Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.Photo: Getty ImagesThe 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2021, and Marca reports that the former Sevilla man is available for €20million (£17.7m).

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T04: 18: 00.466Z

Camavinga has not agreed Real Madrid moveDespite reports to the contrary, Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga has not decided to join Real Madrid according to Le10Sport.Photo: AFP/Getty ImagesThe 17-year-old midfielder is one of the most in-demand players in Europe, and featured in our ’20 stars of the 2020’s’ feature.Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the teenager.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T04: 03: 20.280Z

Manchester United eye MeunierManchester United are the latest club being linked with a move for PSG defender Thomas Meunier.The Belgian international is out of contract this summer, and having talked up his ability in the past 24 hours, he is now said to be on Manchester United’s radar.Photo: Getty ImagesFrench publication Le Quotidied Du Foot say that Old Trafford bosses are keen on a deal, while the player has also been linked with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T03: 57: 39.160Z

Willian linked with move to JuventusWith the Brazilian forward’s contract due to expire this summer, talk of a link-up with a former Chelsea manager was widespread: But it was with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.Photo: Getty ImagesBut according to Tuttosport, Willian could be on the move to Serie A with a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-04-01T22: 36: 20.806Z

James Rodriguez to Everton?Carlo Ancelotti has real pulling power at Goodison Park – and he could be about to bring a star name to Merseyside.The Mirror reports that Ancelotti wants to bring James Rodriguez to Everton, with the Colombian currently unwanted by Real Madrid.A move could suit all parties – Everton have the cash to pay Rodriguez’s high wages, Real want him off the books, and a chance to shine in the Premier League could earn Rodriguez a move to a bigger club.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-01T22: 34: 07.030Z

Dortmund to beat Man Utd to Bellingham?Manchester United desperately want to sign Jude Bellingham this summer… but it seems as though Borussia Dortmund will beat them.German paper Bild reports that Bellingham’s deal with Dortmund is as good as done, with only the contract left to be signed – but the coronavirus lockdown has prevented that happening.That could give United one last chance to convince him – but you’d imagine they could step back and let Dortmund seal this one in order to smooth a move for Jadon Sancho.

WEST HAM NEWS

2020-04-01T22: 25: 22.316Z

Braithwaite to West Ham?The Mail are reporting that West Ham are shock contenders to sign Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona this summer.Braithwaite was an emergency signing by Barca in February, but would be surplus to requirements if the Blaugrana manage to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer.Barca also need to cut costs on their wage bill – the biggest in the world – so Braithwaite could be available for a knockdown £15m fee – ideal for West Ham.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-01T21: 08: 47.836Z

‘Agent’ Rashford working on Sancho to Man UtdInstagram live chats seem to be the new place for players to make their feelings known away from the prying eyes of club press officers.Harry Kane said earlier this week that he’d be open to leaving Tottenham if they’re not progressing… and now Marcus Rashford has spoken freely about the prospect of Jadon Sancho joining him at Manchester United.During a Bleacher Report Q&A session, Rashford was asked about the prospect of forming a United front three with Sancho and Anthony Martial.His response?”It would be good, Sancho’s a great player, he’s sort of like the new-generation player, and it’s definitely exciting to watch him becoming the player that he’s becoming, so credit to him.”Hopefully we can all play together and that can be good.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-01T20: 48: 37.633Z

De Bruyne raves about SanchoManchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has heaped praise on Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, describing him as a “crazy” talent.Speaking to Belgium team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alex Witsel live on Instagram, De Bruyne recalled Sancho’s training days at Man City: “He is crazy!”It’s weird, I trained a few times with him and he was gone – unbelievable.“Sometimes it goes like this but it is good for him.“Now if you want him you have to pay… I don’t want to know!’

2020-04-01T20: 00: 14.126Z

Umtiti recapPhoto: Bongarts via Getty ImagesPlenty of transfer speculation doing the rounds today concerning Samuel Umtiti.Reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona are looking to offload the French centre-back for a fee of around £44million as they seek to sell before they buy during the next transfer window.Arsenal and Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in Umtiti, though the Daily Star have claimed that Chelsea are the player’s preferred next club.However, the Blues appear to be pressing ahead with a deal for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes…

SPURS NEWS

2020-04-01T19: 15: 13.683Z

Meunier brushes off Tottenham linksPhoto: AFP via Getty ImagesParis Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier looks to have played down any suggestions of a move to Tottenham.The Belgian full-back has been linked with Spurs in the past, along with plenty of other clubs including Inter Milan and, most recently, Borussia Dortmund.However, Meunier has his sights set firmly on staying at the Parc des Princes.”Everything that circulates on me on social media versus Dortmund, I don’t understand: I’ve seen so many articles linking me to Tottenham or Inter,” he told Le Parisien.”I don’t understand this craze. My main objective is always to stay in Paris, but for the moment it’s pretty calm.”

