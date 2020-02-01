transfer-news-live:-man-utd-want-bellingham-and-king,-giroud-to-tottenham,-chelsea,-arsenal-deadline-day-latest

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the January Transfer Window as we enter deadline day.

DONE DEAL

2020-01-31T12:20:05.000Z

Atleti seal Carrasco return Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal with Chinese side Dalian FC to sign Yannick Carrasco on loan until the end of the season. MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-31T12:12:54.000Z

United chasing £20m Bellingham Manchester United have put together a £20m package to land Jude Bellingham – but any move for the Birmingham starlet will wait until the summer, writes James Robson. The 16-year-old is considered a perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s cultural reboot at Old Trafford – but United’s priority on deadline day is to bring in an emergency striker. It’s also believed Birmingham will demand more for their most prized asset, who is also a target for Borussia Dortmund and a host of clubs around Europe. United are desperate to win the race for the midfielder’s signature. It’s believed they have proposed a deal rising up to £20m with an up-front fee of £8.5m. A further £5m would be payable after 50 appearances and £2m for his first goal. A final add-on of £4.5m would be dependent on United qualifying for the Champions League. United sources indicated there was no chance of a deal being struck today, but he remains very much in Solskjaer’s plans.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-01-31T12:03:36.070Z

Lazio trying to hijack Spurs Giroud deal Lazio were this morning flying representatives to London as they attempt to beat Tottenham to the signing of Olivier Giroud, writes James Olley. However, Chelsea will only allow the 33-year-old to leave if they can sign a replacement and time is running out for the club to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Dries Mertens before tonight’s 11pm deadline. Giroud would prefer to move to Tottenham and Standard Sport understands the Frenchman met with Spurs earlier this week to agree a broad outline of a deal so things could move quickly if the Blues signed another striker. However, Mertens has as yet shown no willingness to force through a deal despite being in the final six months of his contract at Napoli and able to negotiate with clubs outside Italy directly. The Blues had not given up hope as of this morning but with their chances fading, Giroud could find himself stuck at Stamford Bridge until his contract expires this summer. Lazio were hoping to seize on any reluctance from within Chelsea in selling Giroud to a top-four rival by offering another alternative. They are also believed to be willing to trump whatever cash offer Spurs agree with Chelsea. However, Giroud would prefer to remain in London and knows he will be offered regular first-team football at Spurs with Harry Kane sidelined until April at the earliest following hamstring surgery. Giroud is desperate to play to ensure he retains his place in France’s Euro 2020 squad but at Lazio, Ciro Immobile has scored 29 goals in 30 games for club and country this season playing as a central striker. Giroud could therefore find himself a peripheral figure – another reason why he would prefer to join Tottenham. Chelsea are prepared to wait until the summer if they cannot find a suitable striker. They have been linked with a deal for Edinson Cavani but the eyewatering figures involved – not least his £360,000-a-week wage – have put them off pursuing a deal, although there were rumours in France this morning that his proposed switch to Atletico Madrid is off. The Blues have already been told that other targets including Lyon’s Mousa Dembele and Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner are not available this month. EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-01-31T11:46:21.103Z

Barca agree Trincao deal Barcelona have pulled off a deal to sign SC Braga star Francisco Trincao, but will have to wait until the summer for him to arrive at the Nou Camp. The Portuguese club have announced that a €31million deal has been agreed for the 20-year-old, who will make the move at the end of the season. CRYSTAL PALACE NEWS

2020-01-31T11:39:31.050Z

A few reports doing the rounds that Crystal Palace are going to turn to Jordan Ibe after missing out on Jarrod Bowen. Standard Sport understands that the Eagles have yet to make contact with Bournemouth, but that the Cherries are keen to offload him, so a deal could well be possible. LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-01-31T11:32:36.200Z

David Lynch has an update from Liverpool for us… Liverpool are open to loaning Nathaniel Clyne out if an offer comes in. He’s ready to resume full training very soon. This is about as interesting as it’s going to get at LFC today. ARSENAL NEWS

2020-01-31T11:23:50.476Z

Soares has also given his first interview after signing for Arsenal, and revealed he almost joined the club once before… “It has been a while, to be fair,” he said. “We were close a few years ago, so it’s not the first time. It didn’t happen that time but now thank God it came true. I’m super happy. “Obviously it was important for me in my career to come here. Southampton gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League but obviously it’s amazing this step, to come here and play for Arsenal. “To be able to reach this point is unbelievable. One hundred per cent I will give all my best every day and every game. “I try to be a guy with energy, a player that goes up and down. I like to consider myself a team player and yes, what can I say? It’s difficult when you need to talk about yourself! But again, I will give 100 per cent for the team and for the fans.” SOCIAL

2020-01-31T11:21:33.520Z

Cedric Soares has bid farewell to Southampton fans in an emotional message on Twitter… “Today, I am leaving @SouthamptonFC after four and a half unforgettable years. Through it all – my first appearance against Vitesse, my first assist against Newcastle, sixth in the league in 2016, League Cup runners-up in 2017, my first goal against Wigan in 2018–you have been there, chanting and supporting us. “Through the highs and lows, celebrations and struggles, you have always had our back. From the first minute of my walking through the tunnel at St. Mary’s, your passion was unmatched and helped push us through and gave us that extra edge. “As I embark on a new challenge in my life, I do not want to do so before thanking the Saints supporters, all the club staff and the board for all that you have given me and my family. I will never forget my time with you. All the best.”

CRYSTAL PALACE NEWS

2020-01-31T11:11:42.160Z

Jack Rosser has more on the delay to Nathan Ferguson’s move to Crystal Palace… Crystal Palace are making a final call on whether to complete a £4million deal for West Brom right-back Nathan Ferguson. The 19-year-old underwent a medical in south London on Wednesday, but a slight fitness issue was flagged up during the process. However, given his immense potential, Palace were weighing up whether or not to seal the deal regardless. “We’ve watched him for a long period of time,” said manager Roy Hodgson. “We see him at his age and size as a really good full-back, able to play on both sides. “Most particularly he is not lacking in any of the qualities you are looking for in a full-back. He is good on the ball, comfortable going forward and joining in attacks but he is also someone who defends.”

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-01-31T11:08:32.326Z

Bennett heading to Leicester Sky Sports News are reporting that Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is set to join Leicester City on loan after the two clubs agreed a fee. The defender was a regular during Wolves’ first season back in the top flight last year, but has lost his place in the first XI this season and will have a medical this afternoon. DONE DEAL

2020-01-31T11:01:53.526Z

Norwich complete McCallum signing Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Coventry defender Sam McCallum. SPURS NEWS

2020-01-31T10:49:41.483Z

Here’s our Spurs man Dan Kilpatrick with an update… No loan for Troy Parrott today. ADO Den Haag, QPR and Charlton were all interested and Spurs were open to him leaving. However, due to a UEFA regulation surrounding homegrown players, they have decided to keep him at the club beyond his 18th birthday on February 4th. SPURS NEWS

2020-01-31T10:46:24.356Z

Wanyama in talks over Celtic return Tottenham were this morning in talks to loan Victor Wanyama to Celtic, writes James Olley. Spurs had been holding out for a permanent deal this month but despite interest from several clubs at home and abroad, none were prepared to meet their £9million asking price. The Scottish Premiership leaders, who signed Wanyama in 2011 before selling him to Southampton two years later, are keen on bolstering their midfield but harbour concerns over the 28-year-old’s long-term fitness. Wanyama has played just 12 minutes under Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho – in the club’s dead rubber Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich – and is yet to rediscover his best form following persistent knee problems which began in 2017. Standard Sport understands Spurs are expected to pay a significant chunk of Wanyama’s £62,000-a-week wage although the finer details of a deal were yet to be finalised this morning. The deal is also likely to include an option to buy, although the prospective fee will remain a sticking point given Spurs’ valuation. They accepted a £13m offer from Club Brugge last summer but Wanyama turned down the move because he refused to take a wage cut. He was also reluctant to leave last January as he sought British citizenship but that situation that has now been resolved. Wanyama is thought to be open to a move back to Scotland as he seeks to revive his career.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-01-31T10:40:46.216Z

Arsenal’s technical director and former player Edu has been talking to the club website about Cedric’s arrival… “Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level. He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality. “I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy. We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.” CHELSEA NEWS

2020-01-31T10:39:03.983Z

Lamptey closing on Brighton move It looks like Tariq Lamptey’s time at Chelsea is coming to an end. The 19-year-old, who has been at the club since he was six, is currently undergoing a medical at Brighton ahead of a proposed £3million move, according to The Athletic. DONE DEAL

2020-01-31T10:31:35.856Z

Arsenal confirm Cedric arrival Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan until the end of the season. The loan spell will see the Portuguese through to the end of his current Saints contract, at which point he will be able to sign for the Gunners, or any other club, as a free agent. Soares’ arrival will provide Mikel Arteta with competition and cover for right-back Hector Bellerin, who has only recently returned from injury. CHELSEA NEWS

2020-01-31T10:25:08.946Z

Newcastle failed with Giroud pursuit Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that the club tried to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea earlier this month. “He’s somebody that we did enquire about and it was not possible. We had a bid accepted which would have nearly got to our record transfer.” CRYSTAL PALACE NEWS

2020-01-31T10:16:38.090Z

Ferguson deal hits snag Turning into a rough old day for Palace fans, and it’s not even lunchtime. The Telegraph are reporting that a fitness issue is delaying the completion of Nathan Ferguson’s move from West Brom. WEST HAM NEWS

2020-01-31T10:12:15.166Z

Bowen set for bumper payday Standard Sport understands that Hull City man Jarrod Bowen is set to be handed a £50,000-per-week contract if he signs for West Ham today. MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-31T10:10:37.420Z

However, Solskjaer refused to categorically rule out any signings, adding: “I am not sure. I don’t expect any more business to be done. I don’t think anything is going to happen. “Sometimes I say something here and something else happens. Sometimes I say I am happy with a player and he gets a different message, so I don’t want to help or make speculations grow more and more today. “I expect nothing to happen, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

When does the January transfer window close?

Transfer deadline day is on Friday, January 31, 2020.

The window will close at 11pm GMT, with Premier League sides needing to submit deal sheets before that time to be able to complete all of the necessary documentation on a deal after the deadline has passed.