Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd missed out on Ings, Tottenham's Bale bid revealed, Arsenal, Chelsea latest gossip

Here are the top stories from deadline day so far…

Man United complete Ighalo loan signing

Jarrod Bowen joins West Ham​

Ferguson to Crystal Palace falls through

Wanyama on verge of loan more to France

Wickham joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Palace

Betting suspended on Bale to Spurs

Brighton sign Lamptey from Chelsea

Mertens to Chelsea OFF

Tottenham won’t sign Giroud

Arsenal confirm Cedric arrival

2020-02-01T11:53:19.336Z

Conte wanted Young at ChelseaNot this transfer window, but a “couple of years ago”, Antonio Conte tried to sign Ashley Young for Chelsea, claims the former Manchester United defender.”He wanted me a couple of years ago at Chelsea and he’s a fantastic manager,” Young told Sky in Italy.”He’s won trophies and he’s got an ambition to want to achieve things. I want to do that as well, I want to achieve here at Inter.”I want to win trophies, I want to win titles and with a manager like that, you want to go out there and fight for him.”

2020-02-01T11:50:37.510Z

Tottenham failed with Bale bidAnother deadline-day failure came from Tottenham, according to The Times.Daniel Levy reportedly travelled to Spain in a bold attempt to bring Gareth Bale back to the club, but the huge sums involved saw any possible deal collapse.Those £500,000-a-week wages won’t pay themselves.

2020-02-01T11:47:31.643Z

Man Utd failed with Ings bidSolskjaer’s striker search went everywhere yesterday, including to Southampton star Danny Ings according to The Telegraph.Southampton were clear he was not for sale, having scored 14 goals this season. Still, Odion Ighalo though…

2020-02-01T10:27:58.183Z

Robinson’s AC Milan move collapsesGetty ImagesSpare a thought for Wigan’s Antonee Robinson, who saw a dream move to AC Milan scuppered on deadline day.Robinson travelled to Italy on Friday after the two clubs agreed a fee for the 22-year-old on Thursday evening.The United States international underwent a medical but further tests with the Italian authorities were required which were subject to a 72-hour deadline.The deal could therefore not be formally ratified before the 8pm deadline in Italy and Wigan have confirmed that Robinson will now return to the DW Stadium.Wigan completed a late triple swoop as Brighton duo Leon Balogun and Jan Mlakar, and Bournemouth winger Alex Dobre all joined on loan until the end of the season.

2020-02-01T05:25:16.230Z

Prem spending still highThe overall amount spent by Premier League clubs on transfers in the 2019-20 season was the second-highest on record, recently released figures show.Deloitte said the gross spend for the entire campaign was an estimated £1.6bn, which is second only to 2017-18’s total of £1.9bn.That is largely down to a summer window which saw Manchester United make Harry Maguire the world’s most expensive defender at £80m and Arsenal spend £72m on Nicolas Pepe – moves that contributed to a total spend of £1.41bn.Premier League clubs spent a total of £230m in the January transfer window, which closed at 11pm on Friday.The figure surpassed last year’s total of £180m and was the second-highest gross spending total for the winter window.But it is a signficant reduction from the £430m that was spent in 2018.

2020-02-01T01:46:34.033Z

Blades go DutchSheffield United continued their January dealings as Dutch striker Richairo Zivkovic arrived on loan until the end of the season.Blades boss Chris Wilder had already bolstered the squad with a club-record signing of midfielder Sander Berge from Genk.Former Holland Under-21 international Zivkovic, 23, made the switch from Chinese club Changchun Yatai and could complete a permanent transfer in the summer.Greece defender Panos Retsos also arrived at Bramall Lane from Bayer Leverkusen on an initial deal until the end of the season.

2020-02-01T01:46:24.953Z

Matheson makes Molineux moveWolves signed teenager Luke Matheson from Rochdale, although the defender will remain on loan at the League One club for the rest of the season.The 17-year-old, who came through the academy at Dale, underwent a medical at Wolves’ training ground on Friday ahead of a deal that is thought to be worth around £1million.Matheson became the youngest player in Rochdale’s history when he made his debut at the age of 15 years and 336 days and hit the headlines by scoring the equaliser in Dale’s Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in September.The full-back has been at Rochdale since the age of eight and signed his first professional contract in October, just weeks after turning 17.

2020-02-01T01:46:07.986Z

Cedric’s a GunnerArsenal announced the signing of Portugal defender Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.The 28-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had already brought in some cover after Kyle Walker-Peters joined on loan from Tottenham.Soares described his move to Arsenal as “a dream come true”, having previously been close to joining the London club.Gunners’ fans, though, will have to wait to see their latest arrival in action, as Soares is currently recovering from a knee problem.Arsenal had also completed a deal for Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, who has joined from Flamengo on an initial loan with the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

2020-02-01T01:45:39.646Z

Hammers eventually complete Bowen dealIt took until 2323 GMT before West Ham chairman David Gold announced on social media that the club had completed the signing of Hull striker Jarrod Bowen.A deal for Bowen, understood to be around £20million, had been on the cards for most of the day and the 23-year-old eventually put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal at the London Stadium.Bowen has scored 17 times in all competitions this season for Championship side Hull and will be expected to produce the goals to help keep West Ham in the Premier League.David Moyes’ side are currently outside the relegation places on goal difference after three defeats and a draw in their last four league games.

2020-02-01T01:45:19.413Z

Ighalo seals dream move to Old TraffordManchester United officially confirmed the signing of Odion Ighalo just after midnight, the former Watford striker joining on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.Following Thursday’s big-money acquisition of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, attention turned to bolstering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s strikeforce before the transfer deadline.The Red Devils boss did not expect any new faces to arrive when facing the media on Friday morning, but the club went on to seal a shock deal for Ighalo, who grew up as a United fan idolising Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole.

2020-02-01T01:45:09.453Z

2020-02-01T00:11:41.150Z

2020-02-01T00:05:42.026Z

2020-02-01T00:03:15.420Z

What Brighton think about LampteySeagulls boss Graham Potter is delighted about getting a deal for Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey over the line.”We are really pleased to have secured the signing of a really exciting young talent in Tariq.”I am now looking forward to working with Tariq on the training pitch to help him develop further, and I’m sure our supporters are looking forward to seeing him in an Albion shirt.”With his pace and technical ability, Tariq provides us with another option on the right side of the pitch both at right-back, where we already have good competition, and also further up the pitch.”

2020-01-31T23:46:22.570Z

Moyes on BowenWest Ham manager David Moyes has had his say on deadline day signing Jarrod Bowen…”We are delighted to welcome Jarrod to West Ham United. I think he could be a big success. He’s probably what you’d call a wide forward these days, or perhaps an old-fashioned inside-right. He has played a couple of games as a second centre forward or as a No10.”When you score goals like he does, and in the numbers he does, in the Championship, it will give you a great chance of scoring goals in the Premier League. We were attracted to the goals he has scored over the years; not just in one year, but over the last three years.”

2020-01-31T23:38:49.046Z

2020-01-31T23:30:27.243Z

2020-01-31T23:21:38.336Z

2020-01-31T23:18:25.173Z

When does the January transfer window close?

Transfer deadline day is on Friday, January 31, 2020.

The window will close at 11pm GMT, with Premier League sides needing to submit deal sheets before that time to be able to complete all of the necessary documentation on a deal after the deadline has passed.