transfer-news-live:-man-utd-latest-with-ighalo-linked,-bowen-to-west-ham,-bale-to-tottenham-on-deadline-day

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-31T19:32:05.340Z

Is Ighalo the answer to Man Utd’s striker search? Our Manchester Correspondent, James Robson provides us with an update on Manchester United’s search for a new striker… “At the start of the day Josh King remained the preferred option – even if the vibes weren’t positive about a deal being struck. “United’s preference is definitely to do a loan deal today, but he was seen as a permanent signing that Solskjaer could work with. “The problem was agreeing a fee, while Bournemouth’s willingness to negotiate was originally with a view to signing Jarrod Bowen, before West Ham intervened. “Odion Ighalo, who just days ago was dismissed by senior figures at United, has dramatically risen up the wish list and is now considered above King. “Solskjaer held a transfer meeting after training today when options were discussed. “United sources insist there are a number of them – and given the surprise names that have already come under consideration, there may be another unlikely candidate to emerge.”

SPURS NEWS

2020-01-31T19:17:55.066Z

Ighalo to Spurs? Dan Kilpatrick understands Spurs showed an interest in signing Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua this evening but they will not be concluding a deal for the former Watford striker. EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-01-31T19:05:22.813Z

Barca sign Matheus Fernandes Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes from Palmeiras for a fee which could rise to €10million. The 21-year-old is the Catalan club’s second signing on transfer deadline day after the Blaugrana confirmed the arrival of Portuguese winger Trincao earlier on Friday. He will spend the rest of the season at Valladolid.

Photo: Getty Images SPURS NEWS

2020-01-31T18:46:22.163Z

Tottenham have loaned Kazaiah Sterling to League Two side Leyton Orient. CRYSTAL PALACE NEWS

2020-01-31T18:22:34.046Z

Wickham set for Sheff Wed medical Connor Wickham looks set to spend the rest of the season on loan in the Championship with a move to Sheffield Wednesday edging closer. Wickham returned to the first-team setup at Crystal Palace earlier this season after two years out and has struggled to force his way back into the picture. The deadline is at 11pm so the clock is ticking. EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-01-31T18:18:29.600Z

Willian Jose apologises to Real Sociedad fans Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has apologised to the club’s fans after his move to Tottenham failed to materalise. Hopefully it’s not too awkward on the training ground, either. “I [want to] say sorry to the fans for everything that has happened in the last few days,” he said in a video posted on the club’s website. “A lot has happened and I just want to ask [forgiveness] to the fans, my team-mates and the coach, who are always supporting me. “I saw it as a very good opportunity for me, to leave here and play in the Champions League, for a team in the Premier League. And I dream of playing in the Premier League. “It didn’t work out, but I’m very happy here at La Real. I always say, I’m always grateful to La Real, for everything they have given me, for supporting me. “Now, I just have to work, keep working, as I had been the last two weeks, to earn my place.” DONE DEAL

2020-01-31T18:08:53.436Z

DONE DEAL! Dortmund sign Emre Can Borussia Dortmund have snapped up Emre Can on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season. Dortmund will reportedly have to pay €22m for Can in the summer. CRYSTAL PALACE NEWS

2020-01-31T18:02:07.703Z

Trio leave Palace Three Crystal Palace youngsters have secured deadline day moves away from the club this evening, including Scott Banks who joined the club from Dundee United earlier this month. The 18-year-old joins Scottish Championship side Alloa Athletic until the end of the season while Giovanni McGregor has joined Dartford and Dion-Curtis Henry has moved to Hampton & Richmond Borough. PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-01-31T17:43:11.643Z

Brighton recall Locadia Brighton forward Jurgen Locadia has been recalled from his loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the United States and MLS side FC Cincinnati. Locadia scored four times in 12 appearances in all competitions for the German side. The 26-year-old joined Brighton from PSV Eindhoven for £14million in January 2018 but struggled to hold down a place. He scored six goals in 43 appearances before being loaned out to Hoffenheim at the start of the season. MAN CITY NEWS

2020-01-31T17:19:28.946Z

Man City’s Angelino joins RB Leipzig on loan Manchester City defender Angelino has joined RB Leipzig on a six-month loan. In a surprise move, Pep Guardiola has allowed the left back to leave the Etihad in a deal that could be made permanent in the summer. PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-01-31T17:12:22.563Z

Watford fans, don’t hold your breath Here’s reporter Simon Collings… “It’s still quiet at Watford,” reports Simon Collings. “There is the possibility of some loans out go through – Domingos Quina and Issac Success are attracting interest elsewhere.” SPURS NEWS

2020-01-31T16:48:58.736Z

Bergwijn ‘waived transfer fee percentage’ Photo: Tottenham Hotspur FC According to Eindhoven Dagblad, Steven Bergwijn give up the percentage of his transfer fee to push through his move to Tottenham. PSV pocketed it, so that would have kept them sweet. Sporting director John de Jong says: “He did not refuse to play. We only had no deal with Spurs on Sunday. “He therefore did not have permission to travel. Steven himself waived part of his percentage of the transfer fee to complete the transfer.” WEST HAM NEWS

2020-01-31T16:27:06.810Z

In his Standard Sport column today, Mark Noble had this to say about new signing Tomas Soucek… It has been good to welcome Tomas Soucek to the club this week. I don’t know much about him but I spoke to Declan Rice, who played against him for England against the Czech Republic. He said he’s a good player and that when England looked at the opposition before the game, Tomas (right) was singled out as one of their danger men. He’s a big lad and, looking at him, I think he will be able to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League. He’s only 24 years old, he’s a box-to-box player who scores goals and that’s what we need — young players with legs who hopefully stay with us for many years and continue to improve. DONE DEAL

2020-01-31T16:08:57.026Z

Chelsea youngster joins Stuttgart Chelsea academy graduate Clinton Mola has left the club to join German side Stuttgart. The 18-year-old, who would have been out of contract in the summer, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal. You may rceognise the chap proudly parading him, too – former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who is now Stuttgart’s sporting director. DONE DEAL

2020-01-31T16:04:10.626Z

Georgiou off to Bolton Cypriot international Anthony Georgiou has joined Bolton on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign at Ipswich. SPURS NEWS

2020-01-31T15:54:18.196Z

Betting suspended on Bale to Spurs Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad to face rivals Atleti this weekend, prompting betting company 888sport to suspend betting on him returning to Tottenham today. There were serious reports earlier on that Spurs had made a breakthrough in talks, but both Zinedine Zidane and Bale’s agent dismissed the idea of the Welshman leaving Madrid.

2020-01-31T15:42:46.846Z

All gone a little bit quiet in the last half hour or so. The calm before the storm? We know that Manchester United are still actively pursuing a deal for a striker, but who exactly that will be remains to be seen. The latest talk is that Bournemouth’s asking price for Joshua King is too high. SPURS NEWS

2020-01-31T15:28:09.596Z

Dan Kilpatrick has an update on why Spurs didn’t revive their interest in Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose after their hopes of signing Olivier Giroud disappeared. Understand Willian Jose would have required a work permit which was a big reason Spurs decided against pursuing a deadline day move. WEST HAM NEWS

2020-01-31T15:11:54.213Z

Bowen ‘move stalls’ Sky Sports News are reporting that Jarrod Bowen’s move to West Ham has stalled because of a disagreement over personal terms. Remember, we understand that Bowen has been offered £50,000-per-week to sign for the Hammers… EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-01-31T14:45:11.660Z

Cavani staying at PSG We mentioned first thing this morning that the word out of France was that Edinson Cavani would not be leaving PSG and Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that that is the case. “There are worse situations in life than staying at PSG. I think he will feel good. He must regain the confidence and the rhythm. Edi is here, he’s a great player. We won’t change this group and that’s good.” There are, however, reports that the Uruguayan has already agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid to join them in the summer, when his PSG contract runs out.

When does the January transfer window close?

Transfer deadline day is on Friday, January 31, 2020.

The window will close at 11pm GMT, with Premier League sides needing to submit deal sheets before that time to be able to complete all of the necessary documentation on a deal after the deadline has passed.