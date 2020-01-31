transfer-news-live:-deadline-day!-man-utd-offered-striker-after-bruno-fernandes-deal;-arsenal,-chelsea-rumours

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the January Transfer Window as we enter deadline day.

Manchester United have finally signed Bruno Fernandes, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants a striker. Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils have been offered former Tottenham target Willian Jose on loan by Real Sociedad, while the Telegraph says United have failed to try and sign their academy graduate Josh King from Bournemouth.

As for Chelsea, it looks like Spurs target Olivier Giroud is staying put unless the Blues succeed in a late bid for Napoli star Dries Mertens.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are set to sign Southampton right-back Cedric Soares, while Barcelona have given up on signing a striker.

Stay tuned for the latest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham, the rest of the Premier League and Europe.

Live Updates

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-31T04:05:07.983Z

Rondon to Man Utd With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking a striker – any striker – before the deadline, Salomon Rondon has emerged as a Manchester United target. The former Newcastle forward is currently at Dalia Yifang, but with the coronavirus outbreak seeing the start of the new Chinese Super League season cancelled, Rondon could be available. CHELSEA NEWS

2020-01-31T03:50:19.810Z

Giroud latest According to Sky in Italy, Olivier Giroud is a wanted man in Italy. The Chelsea striker wants to leave this month, and Inter Milan are the latest club to be linked with the Frenchman. It makes sense given that Inter are trying to build their very own Premier League XI, though Lazio have also been in for Giroud as well. Will Chelsea let him go today? That depends on whether they get Dries Mertens… MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-31T03:38:58.996Z

Bruno Fernandes shirt number confirmed The wait is over… Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United squad number has been revealed – and it’s number 18, according to a picture posted by the midfielder’s agent, Miguel Ruben Pinho. MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-31T02:55:03.946Z

Bruno Fernandes farewell Manchester United’s new signing became a little emotional during his goodbye message to Sporting fans. “It is hard to find words to describe what I have gone through hear,” Fernandes said of his time in Lisbon. “They were very important moments and left a mark in my career.” Visibly emotional, Fernandes then says: “It’s not easy”, before laughing and dabbing tears away from his eyes with his palms. “For me and my family, we have always had a welcoming reception, people took great care of us. We never lacked anything. I was not born a Lion [Sporting fan] but I will be from now on.” Asked if he had any words for Sporting’s fans, Fernandes said: “A big thank you. I hope that…” before being overcome by emotion. The midfielder added: “[I hope that] they keep the good memories of me, and I will always have you in my heart.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-01-31T02:26:56.540Z

Pablo Mari on Arteta’s philosophy New Arsenal signing Pablo Mari is confident Mikel Arteta has both the talent and personality to reverse Arsenal’s fortunes. “When you build a good group and have a coaching philosophy like Mikel’s, I think he can completely change Arsenal and the current dynamic around the team,” centre-back Mari told Arsenal Player. “I think as a coach he has everything it takes to achieve that, plus he has a very good side with top players. I think as time goes by and with the day-to-day work from Mikel, we can achieve that. “Mikel transmitted a lot of confidence to me. He’s a great coach and he’s changing things at a big club. It’s really important to have that personality to be able take decisions at a big club during such a tricky time and I think that speaks volumes about Mikel.” EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-01-31T01:51:56.780Z

Cavani future According to L’Equipe, Edinson Cavani is staying put on deadline day. The PSG striker handed in a transfer requests earlier this month and though Chelsea and Manchester United have been interested, the Uruguayan has his heart set on Atletico Madrid. However, it appears as though Atleti’s offers have not impressed PSG enough to let Cavani go. The forward’s contract runs out in June, but he could still be vital in the Champions League knockouts. ARSENAL NEWS

2020-01-31T01:45:25.613Z

Arsenal set to sign Cedric Soares Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed Arsenal target Cedric Soares will be allowed to leave after bringing in full-back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan. Asked if the arrival of Walker-Peters from Tottenham meant Soares was now likely to leave, Hasenhuttl said: “From our side, yes. The fact is that he’s out of contract in the summer.” The Southampton manager told a press conference broadcast by the club: “Sometimes things change quickly in football. “Then for the club and for him, it is the best that we say ‘okay, if you want to leave, you have only two or three more months (of) contract, then it’s better to go’ and we are concentrating on developing other players.” Standard Sport understands that Arsenal will also cover the full cost of Soares’ £65,000-a-week wages for the rest of the season and, with various add-ons, the total outlay for the deal could reach around £3m.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-31T01:34:53.873Z

Man Utd striker search continues Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a striker who isn’t afraid to “break his nose or toe” to score a goal for Manchester United. However, United have left things very late. Sky Sports reports the Red Devils have been offered Willian Jose on loan by Real Sociedad. Considering Spurs didn’t want him, that could be a bit desperate. Meanwhile, the Telegraph has a line that says United wanted to re-sign academy graduate Josh King, but have been rebuffed by Bournemouth. The clock is ticking…

2020-01-31T00:56:49.483Z

Deadline day is here! So, as you must know, the January transfer deadline day is officially upon us. We will be keeping you up to date throughout Friday with all the latest news, gossip and rumours – and there may be a few done deals to throw at you as well. CHELSEA NEWS

2020-01-30T23:59:01.466Z

Lamptey to Brighton? Reports are emerging that Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey could be on his way to Brighton after rejecting a contract offer to stay at Stamford Bridge. Lamptey’s current deal runs out this summer, and it appears as though Chelsea may have decided to sell the 19-year-old now rather than lose him for nothing in a few months. That’s not the outcome Frank Lampard wanted, with the coach recently speaking of his hope that Lamptey would sign up. MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-30T23:55:43.396Z

Fernandes earns rave reviews from United stars Rio Ferdinand is excited about the prospect of Bruno Fernandes playing for Manchester United after receiving rave reviews from Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani. On the ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE’ YouTube channel, the former United defender said: “I’ve spoken to a couple of his team-mates at international level, and club level. “Nani, my old team-mate, says he’s a fantastic player, says he’s perfect – perfect – for England. He’s got all the tools, all the right attributes. “Cristiano [Ronaldo] said he’s fantastic, creates chances for him, he can manipulate the ball, take the ball, [he’s] confident. “So this is the type of things you want to hear when Manchester United are signing a player so fans, based on what I’ve heard about him and what I’ve seen, I’m hopeful, I’m confident this guy will go out there and do the job.” MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-30T23:29:56.473Z

Matic warns Man Utd over club policy Nemanja Matic has delivered a brutally honest assessment of Manchester United’s status – and told them to expect more difficult times if they stick to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s youth drive, writes James Robson. The Serbia international insists supporters deserve more than they’ve seen during a turbulent season – but insists no blame can be placed on the emerging talent, who have been thrown into the limelight at Old Trafford. And he warns there will be more of the same. Matic said: “The problem is that in these kinds of clubs you do not have time. They want results and this is the problem. “We will see what is the plan of the club. If they will continue like this to give chances to youngsters, then you have to expect you will have some ups and downs, which is normal. “You can’t blame them. They are giving their best and it is normal – but I think United deserve more and the club wants to win. Supporters are used to trophies so we will see.” DONE DEAL

2020-01-30T23:01:03.816Z

QPR miss out on Wells Bad news for QPR fans… Nahki Wells has completed a move to Bristol City. Wells has scored 15 goals on loan at QPR this season, 13 in the Championship, but was recalled this week by parent club Burnley. QPR were still keen on trying to sign the forward permanently, but he heads to Bristol City, who have sold Josh Brownhill to Burnley. CHELSEA NEWS

2020-01-30T22:59:30.000Z

Inter back in for Giroud According to Eurosport, Inter Milan have re-entered talks with Chelsea for Olivier Giroud. Antonio Conte has been tracking a reunion for the striker all month but reportedly wanted to look at other options before deciding on a final target. Vincenzo Morabito, an agent reportedly working on Olivier Giroud’s future, told Sky Italia: “We will sleep very little tonight.” Tottenham are also interested, while Newcastle have had two offers turned down by the player.

2020-01-30T22:29:55.000Z

Pablo Mari’ shirt number confirmed? With Sunday’s trip to Burnley edging ever closer, and with it a possible debut for Pablo Mari, Arsenal appear to have confirmed the Spaniard’s shirt number. On the club’s official website, fans can purchase an Arsenal kit for Mari’s name on the back under the no.22 shirt number. It is the same number he wore at both NAC Breda and Gimnastic. Mari wore no.4 at Flamengo but Mohamed Elneny, now on loan at Besiktas, has claimed that number. DONE DEAL

2020-01-30T21:59:55.000Z

DONE DEAL! Alcacer leaves Dortmund for Villarreal Villarreal have signed striker Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday in a deal reportedly worth €23million, a record fee paid by the club. Alcacer signed a contract until June 2025 to return to the league 18 months after leaving Barcelona for BVB. The 26-year-old previously played for Valencia and Getafe in LaLiga and was linked with Tottenham in January. DONE DEAL

2020-01-30T21:38:45.073Z

DONE DEAL! Burnley sign Josh Brownhill Burnley have signed midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City in a deal reportedly worth £7m. The 24-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract – with the option of a further 12 months, “It’s a really good feeling to be at Burnley. It’s a big football club with a great fan base,” said Brownhill. “Every time I’ve played here it’s been nice to play at Turf Moor and I’m really excited. “I can’t wait to put on the shirt and play football. Whenever I get the chance, then I’ll be ready to take it.” EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-01-30T21:13:55.506Z

Dortmund agree Can deal Juventus love a free transfer, but one which hasn’t worked out in recent memory is Emre Can. He left Liverpool only to see them go on to win the Champions League and, inevitably, the Premier League. To be fair, he won Serie A last season at least. Can has only made a handful over appearances for Juve this season and now looks likely to join Borussia Dortmund on loan with an obligation to buy for £22m. Quite a deal for Juve, that. EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-01-30T21:03:50.073Z

Has Beckham snapped up Cavani? Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has confirmed interest in PSG’s Edinson Cavani, just hours after Atletico Madrid gave up their pursuit. He told Sky Sports: “We’ve had conversations about Edison Cavani but I don’t want to make any further comment on that based on the fact he’s a PSG player at this time.” MAN UTD NEWS

2020-01-30T20:37:54.023Z

Man Utd offered Willian Jose Manchester United have their man of the window in the form of Bruno Fernandes but are still after a striker. According to Sky Sports, the agent of Willian Jose has offered Tottenham target’s services to the club. Spurs have been quoted around £25m but Sky Sports claim a loan move could be in the offing. One to keep an eye on.

Can’t see the Transfer News LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the January transfer window close?

Transfer deadline day is on Friday, January 31, 2020.

The window will close at 11pm GMT, with Premier League sides needing to submit deal sheets before that time to be able to complete all of the necessary documentation on a deal after the deadline has passed.