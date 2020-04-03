🔥Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea's Sancho boost over Man Utd, Arsenal chase wonderkid; latest rumours, gossip today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live rolling news coverage of the latest transfer news and rumours.

With Football in England suspended amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and the game halted across Europe, many clubs are continuing their recruitment drive ahead of the 2020-21 season – whenever that will be…

We’ll keep you abreast of all the news from our correspondents, and the talking points and rumours from the rest of the European press.

Latest transfer news and rumours…

Werner Liverpool deal put on hold​

Jonathan David drops Arsenal transfer hint

Rashica linked to Liverpool, talks up move

Man United hope Rashford is key to Sancho

Alex Telles linked with Chelsea deal

Liverpool ready Dembele bid

Tottenham will slash Mourinho’s budget

Mbappe AND Haaland on Real Madrid shortlist

Arsenal reject two Roma offers for Mkhitaryan

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-03T13: 29: 17.680Z

What Chelsea target Sancho said about LampardJadon Sancho has credited Chelsea pair Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba has key inspirations during his most formative years as a young footballer. Photo: Getty/BongartsThe 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since swapping Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after talents in Europe and the focus of a £120million summer transfer battle between Chelsea and Manchester United .Having started his journey in south London, with a Southwark Under-11s team, it was Lampard and Drogba a little further west who most impressed a younger Sancho busy trying out tricks seen on YouTube.”It was all about learning skills and expressing myself,” he told The Independent late last year.”I like adapting that to a real game. It makes defending harder because opponents don’t think you have those sort of skills. It gives you an advantage against some players and luckily enough it’s been working out for me.”He added: “Ronaldinho was the main guy I used to watch on YouTube. But I liked Frank Lampard quite a lot and Didier Drogba when they were playing for Chelsea. They were the three players I looked up to.”

2020-04-03T13: 09: 08.000Z

Rakitic nearly joined AC Milan in 2018, says directorBarcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move away from the club and it seems AC Milan could be a potential destination for the Croatian.The 31-year-old is no longer a regular member of the first team following the arrival of Frenkie De Jong and reports in Spain suggest the Catalans are preparing to sell him this summer.It is believed Rakitic is wanted in the Serie A and Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli fuelled his side’s interest, revealing he met the player before he decided to stay at Barcelona in 2018.”We went up to his house in a lift from his garage,” he told Calciomercato. “He was enthusiastic, he told me that, if he didn’t renew with Barcelona, he’d seriously consider our proposal.He ended up renewing with Barcelona, but I had the pleasure to meet a great sportsman.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-03T12: 34: 56.986Z

Blues receive Donnarumma boostChelsea’s search for a goalkeeper could lead them towards AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma as it emerged in Italy that the club are searching for a replacement.

Photo: GettyBlues coach Frank Lampard is keen to sign another goalkeeper this summer, apparently to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, Donnarumma is one of the candidates mentioned.And their pursuit may have taken another step forward as Calciomercato report the 21-year-old’s contract expires in 2021 and talks with his agent Mino Raiola have so far ended in failure.With Milan eyeing Alex Meret, Juan Musso and Luis Maximiliano as possible replacements, it could hand Chelsea the chance to capture the Italy international.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-04-03T11: 53: 26.216Z

City planning Inter raid?Manchester City are reportedly lining up not one, not two but three players to sign from Inter Milan this summer. Photo: AFPCity’s reported interest in Lautaro Martinez has been well documented in recent weeks and Tuttosport claim Pep Guardiola is keen on the Argentinian striker, with Chelsea and Barcelona both also in the hunt.But Guardiola also wants two other Inter players, centre-backs Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar, to come to the Etihad Stadium.

2020-04-03T11: 35: 02.000Z

Barca set Coutinho asking priceBarcelona will consider bids of around €80 million (£70.3m) for former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer. Photo: Getty/BongartsCoutinho signed for Barca from the Reds for €120m plus €40m in variables in January 2018, but was sent on loan to Bayern Munich after just a season and a half at Camp Nou.Bayern have an option to sign the Brazilian in a permanent deal for €120m this summer, but the German champions are not willing to pay that fee and Barca will be forced to lower their asking price for the 27-year-old.And although they will not say so publicly, bids in the region €80-90m (£70.3-79m) will be entertained by the Catalan club as they look to raise funds for new players this summer.As things stand, Barca’s two top transfer targets will be Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-03T11: 06: 25.720Z

Man Utd abort left-back pursuitBrandon Williams has made quite the impression in his debut campaign for Manchester United.And according to The Sun, the 19-year-old’s emergence has convinced the club not to sign a left-back this summer.Williams has impressed in both a wing-back and a full-back role, with bosses at Old Trafford happy for the youngster to continue his development under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by giving him regular first-team football.

2020-04-03T10: 37: 59.000Z

Real ‘show interest’ in Napoli star, says agentThe agent of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz claims Real Madrid have shown interest in signing his client this summer.

Photo: GettyThe 24-year-old has emerged as a key member of the squad for the Partenopei since arriving from Real Betis in 2018.Real Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the Spain international, but Ruiz’s agent Alvaro Torres revealed Los Blancos have made the first move.”It’s obvious that there are many important clubs that have asked about him, he has spent three years at a high level,” Torres told Canal Sur.”Yes, it’s true that Real has shown interest, we told Napoli. But right now, he must focus on his team. This summer, we will see. He is a midfielder who will mark an era.”

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-04-03T10: 21: 36.823Z

Rashica speaks out amid ‘Liverpool interest’Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica has revealed his intention to play “regularly” in the Champions League on a regular basis, amid links to Liverpool.

Photo: GettyThe Kosovo international has enjoyed an impressive season in front of goal for the Bundesliga strugglers, scoring seven goals in 16 appearances.The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, with the Reds reportedly sending scouts to watch him. But Rashica says he is not currently thinking about a move – before admitting he wants to play in the Champions League in the near future.Asked about his future, Rashica told SID: “I haven’t given too much thought to it yet because in the current sporting situation these thoughts only distract you from the essentials.”In the end, it helps nobody, not me and especially not the club. I really take the current situation [Bremen’s fight for survival in the Bundesliga] very seriously and want to do everything I can to get us out of it.”One day I would like to compete with the best players in the world regularly and play Champions League every year. I’m working very hard for it and I know I can do it.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-03T09: 43: 19.000Z

Everton line up audacious deal for Real Madrid starsCarlo Ancelotti is lining up an extraordinary deal that could see Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez join him at Everton, reports in Spain suggest.

Photo: GettyThe Italian coach worked with the pair during his spell in charge of Real Madrid and with Real reportedly looking to offload the out-of-favour duo, Marca report the Toffees are heading the queue.It remains to be seen whether Everton could match Bale’s huge wage demands and the 30-year-old is said to be happy in Madrid despite his lack of playing time. But the Welsh winger may be tempted to take a pay cut if it means getting regular football again, while Rodriguez is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

MAN CITY NEWS

2020-04-03T09: 14: 48.796Z

City face battle to keep JesusThe rumours just won’t go away. Juventus are reportedly stepping up their interest in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Photo: GettyThe 23-year-old has been understudy to Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola has been forced to play the Brazilian out of position on the left wing at times, most recently against Real Madrid.But City may need to prepare for a fight to keep Jesus with Juventus circling, looking for a long-term replacement for Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are both in their 30s. Tuttosport say he’s one of four targets, along with Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez and Mauro Icardi, but may be the easiest out of the four to obtain.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-03T08: 58: 18.103Z

Paul Pogba focused on Real movePaul Pogba is still determined to make a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to 90min. United are increasingly uncertain Pogba will move on this summer with clubs reluctant to meet their £150million valuation.The move will be further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, with clubs expected to be reluctant to spend huge sums this summer.It means Pogba could remain at Old Trafford unless United lower their demands.But the World Cup winner is reportedly determined to force through a move regardless, having set his sights on working for compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-03T08: 40: 39.436Z

Roma turn to PedroRoma are preparing a move for Pedro, according to The Express.Pedro is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season and will be available for free at the end of the season if the Blues fail to negotiate a new deal.Roma had hoped to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan after a successful loan spell but Arsenal have knocked back two bids – the latest worth £10m – as they hold out for nearly double that amount.The Serie A club are now looking at other options, though they could face a battle from league rivals Lazio.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-04-03T08: 20: 22.430Z

Arsenal and Chelsea told Umtiti feeArsenal or Chelsea will now only have to stump up £26million to land Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona this summer.Sport in Spain claim Barca have revised their price after failing to attract genuine interest with their initial £35million valuation. GettyThe coronavirus has reportedly prompted them to drop their valuation. Barcelona are willing to lose a clutch of players to boost their kitty, and Umititi is high up on their list of players who are available at the right fee.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-03T08: 01: 54.953Z

Barcelona want Jonathan DavidBarcelona are lining up a move for Arsenal target Jonathan David, according to The Star.The Gunners are chasing a striker with the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up in the air. But Arsenal have been dealt a blow after Barcelona entered the race. Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven have also watched the 20-year-old this season. David is contracted until 2023 but is expected to move on from Gent this summer.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-03T07: 02: 44.353Z

Man Utd call off full-back searchManchester United were looking for a left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw but have now called off that search.That according to a report in The Sun which claims Brandon Williams has been told he will not be sent out on loan, instead remaining to battle Shaw for a first-team spot. United think Williams could ‘save them up to £50million’ after reversing plans to send him out to a Premier League rival. There were reportedly plans to do a similar deal to the one which has taken Dean Henderson to Sheffield United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sat down with Williams and told him he is capable of making more senior starts.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-04-03T06: 42: 59.990Z

Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool?Jurgen Klopp believes he can breathe life into Ousmane Dembele’s career. Sport in Spain claims the Reds are ready to bid £80million for the Barca man, whose career has been plagued by injury since his move to the Camp Nou in 2017. GettyBarcelona are looking to cash in on the 22-year-old as they look to boost their kitty ahead of a £100million swoop for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. Liverpool are said to be keeping tabs.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-03T06: 28: 11.510Z

Willian on the move…Chelsea have told Willian a three-year deal is “impossible” after talks over a new contract stalled.Willian’s Stamford Bridge contract is set to expire this summer, and the Blues have offered him a fresh two-year deal. Getty”I think it will be very difficult for me to renew because Chelsea offered me two years, I asked for three and it ended there, we didn’t talk anymore, we didn’t negotiate anymore,” the player told Fox Sports.With the player turning 32 this summer, it is unlikely Chelsea will budge.

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-03T06: 17: 25.116Z

Ceballos closer to Arsenal move?Ceballos has moved a step closer to a longer stint at Arsenal after he was placed on a list of players deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ at Real Madrid.Ceballos has been on a season-long loan deal at Emirates Stadium and is expected to stay beyond the scheduled end of his loan to see out the season with Mikel Arteta’s side.

GettyZinedine Zidane is prepared to sanction another loan move, according to The Mirror.However, he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Betis next term, and Arsenal will definitely face competition if they do return for the player in the summer.“My agent told me about the interest of other teams,” the Spaniard said recently. “I started training and changed my situation. In the last month-and-a-half I felt important. I knew about Valencia’s interest.”

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-04-03T06: 07: 26.406Z

Callum Wilson held talks over moveThat’s right, the Bournemouth man says he was in talks with another Premier League club over a move.However, he now admits he hasn’t been good enough this season to win admirers in the Champions League.Wilson was linked with both Chelsea and West Ham in recent months, but is keeping his head down at Bournemouth. GettyAt 28, he still has the time to force the move he has “based his whole career on.””There were links and talks but I’m not one to read papers or listen to too much news. But you hear it from people – from friends, from family – and it only encourages me to do well really.”Last season, my performances were quite consistent and when there were links, I tried to stay at a certain level and play well.”Any player would like to play in the Champions League and progress, that’s what I’ve based my whole career on.”First and foremost is obviously keeping Bournemouth up and safe and I haven’t been good enough this season to even be talking about things like that.”I put it to the back of my mind and tried to focus on myself.”

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-03T05: 54: 15.990Z

Arsenal target Jonathan David wants Premier League moveArsenal target Jonathan David would love to seal a move to the Premier League. The Gent striker has scored 18 goals and set up eight more in 27 league appearances this season. The Gunners will likely move for a new striker if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moves along this summer, and David would be open to a move to England.“I want to become one of the best strikers in the world,” he told The Guardian. “That’s my goal. The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.