🔥Transfer news LIVE: Alex Telles decision boosts Chelsea; Sancho to Man Utd latest; Liverpool, Arsenal rumours🔥

‘Alex Telles decision hands Chelsea boost’

The ‘big’ problem Ronaldo had at Man United

Man United’s Galactico plan for Jadon Sancho

‘Arsenal target £35m Marc Roca summer deal’

‘Man United want Saul as Pogba replacement’

‘West Ham after Barcelona’s Braithwaite’

‘Barcelona preparing Griezmann/Neymar swap’

‘Camavinga has not agreed Real Madrid move’

Barcelona ready to sell Rakitic

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T15: 51: 17.283Z

‘No point in Sancho joining United to finish sixth’Former England defender Danny Mills has warned Jadon Sancho that he must be sure Manchester United are ready to compete for the Premier League title before joining the club this summer.Photo: GettyUnited are firm favourites to secure the signature of one of Europe’s hottest young talents when the window reopens, but Mills is wary. “If I was Jadon Sancho I’d be wanting to ask the questions,” he told TalkSport. “Who else are you bringing in? What other signings have you got lined up? What is the squad going to look like next season? Are you realistically going to be challenging for things? Who is going to be the manager… is it still going to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next?“There’s no point going to Manchester United next season if they’re going to finish sixth or seventh.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T15: 15: 02.693Z

Telles boost for ChelseaChelsea’s hopes of signing Porto star Alex Telles appear to have been boosted, with reports suggesting he has changed agents to facilitate the move.Photo: GettyThe Brazilian appears to be Frank Lampard’s chief target as he looks to sign a new left-back this summer. And according to Portuguese newspaper Record, Telles is now represented by Pini Zahavi, who played a significant role in Roman Abramovich’s purchase of the Blues 17 years ago, as well as the arrivals of Didier Drogba and Ashley Cole at the club.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T14: 52: 17.350Z

The ‘big problem’ Ronaldo had at Old Trafford Gary Neville has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Manchester United…”I didn’t speak to Cristiano for instance about him staying at the club for longer. I think I may have said to him during the year when he was maybe… the weather was a big problem for Cristiano.”I think he also wanted to obviously live in Spain and do La Liga. But the weather was a big problem for him and I felt like he’d almost travelled his path, he’d done the journey. And I didn’t feel that anything I was going to say was going to bring him out of that.”I think generally with players that were leaving there were very few who were leaving to go up. Now Cristiano you could argue going to Real Madrid and winning four or five European Cups is a step for him where he wanted to challenge himself.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T14: 22: 28.440Z

More from Neville on Ferguson’s sales tactics…”In terms of selling players, he would get rid when they either weren’t good enough, or when he felt they were questioning his control. He was ruthless on that.”In all of his interviews, he talks about control, authority, discipline. United’s strategy was like a very slow conveyor belt.”A few would come in, and a few would leave. Never more than a handful each season, never a massive adaptation of the squad.”It was controlled, with six or seven young players, 10 in the middle, and three or four that were in their 30s.”Every club that has had a dynasty has had that stability of players.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T14: 21: 28.556Z

Neville explains Man Utd transfer system Gary Neville has opened up about Sir Alex Ferguson’s transfer policy as Manchester United manager. Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “There were three categories to the policy.”He wanted to promote youth wherever possible, that was No 1 before he even looked at the external market.”No 2 was to look at the best in the Premier League, those he could trust, and still have growth and be with the club for a long time. Gary Pallister, Steve Bruce, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Robin van Persie.”And then he always wanted emerging international talent that could come over to Manchester, that he could work with and develop into great players. Nemanja Vidic, Peter Schmeichel, Patrice Evra, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”He very rarely ventured into the world of buying the complete star, and it’s not far off Pep Guardiola’s tactic with Manchester City right now.”Sir Alex wanted hunger.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T11: 37: 18.456Z

Man Utd using Clasico tactics to sign Sancho

Marcus Rashford is taking the lead in Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho in a move that echoes the tactics deployed by Barcelona and Real Madrid, writes James Robson.And with Chelsea also targeting the Borussia Dortmund winger, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping the England duo’s personal relationship will give United the edge this summer.The public courtship of Sancho has the hallmarks of tactics used by Barca and Real (in particular their method to sign Galacticos) in the past, which have frustrated United and Liverpool in particular.Read his full story here.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T11: 34: 35.290Z

Barcelona set Rakitic asking priceBarcelona are ready to sell midfielder Ivan Rakitic for €20 million this summer, with the Croatian keen to stay in Spain, reports Ben Hayward.Rakitic is under contract until 2021 at Camp Nou and Barca will look to cash in on a player who is no longer a guaranteed first choice for the Blaugrana.One possibility could be a return to former club Sevilla, where Rakitic spent three-and-a-half seasons before moving to Barca in 2014.The midfielder’s wife is from Seville and he has often spoken of his love for the city, but a move back to the Sanchez Pizjuan could prove complicated.

LIVERPOOL NEWS

2020-04-02T10: 23: 02.213Z

Liverpool’s response to Sane transfer talkDespite starring and winning trophies for what is currently the best club side in the world, Sadio Mane has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Liverpool.However, The Athletic reports that Liverpool chiefs are surprised by talk of a potential transfer, which should soothe any fears Reds fans may have.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T09: 46: 07.586Z

Why Haaland turned down Man UtdErling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United because he was advised it would be better for his long-term development, according to football agent Bernie Mandic.The agent told the Transfer Window Podcast: “The previous club, Molde, I know people from that club and I know people that work with him.”Something I have so often said is the greatest strength and weakness for any player, until he actually get married or is with a permanent girlfriend, are his parents.”Fortunately, the dad was grounded, similar to the way Harry Kewell’s dad was, I always said he was his greatest asset… likewise with Haaland.”His dad is a guy who basically worked with [Mino] Raiola on the whole thing and the mark of a good agent is doing what the player wants.”And you walk through the scenarios and at the end of the day, for a quality player, there are always three or four and sometimes 10 very good options and often three great options.”And then it’s really up to the player to make that call and a good agent, that’s what he’s about.”

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T09: 36: 52.370Z

Would Sancho start for Chelsea?Manchester United are favourites to sign Jadon Sancho… but former Chelsea player Frank Sinclair doubts the Dortmund star would be an automatic starter for the Blues anyway.Speaking to GentingBet, Sinclair said: Jadon Sancho is a fantastic player and a great talent but he plays in similar positions to the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian, so there will be tough competition for places if he does join in the summer.”Whether he is a Chelsea target, I don’t know, as Chelsea have more than enough players in those positions that can play in those wide areas or in the Number 10 role – they have plenty of options. “Is Jadon Sancho any better than Callum Hudson-Odoi on that left-hand side? When you look at the potential of both players, would you spend close to £150 million, which I’d expect would cost, to bring Jadon Sancho to this country or would you just stick to Callum Hudson-Odoi? Personally, I don’t think Jadon Sancho automatically gets into Chelsea’s team.”

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T08: 30: 53.986Z

Man Utd’s ‘price limit’ for SaulAtletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has been on Manchester United’s radar for a while now – but he will not come cheap.AS reports that United want the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, but the Spaniard’s release clause stands at an eye-watering £132million.However, AS suggests that United feel they would be able to land Saul for closer to £70m – which, to be fair, would definitely be better for them.Saul’s contract with Atletico runs until 2026 – but the midfielder reportedly wants an improved deal. So, Atleti and United may both feel a deal can be done…

ARSENAL NEWS

2020-04-02T08: 25: 20.116Z

Marc Roca to Arsenal?Mikel Arteta does not have a lot of money to spend this summer, but Marc Roca has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.According to Sport, the Gunners will be after the 23-year-old Espanyol midfielder this summer, who will cost around £35m.Roca is already creating a buzz among Arsenal fans, but time will tell whether Arteta will have the budget to strengthen his midfield.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T08: 04: 14.636Z

Where will Pogba end up?It looks as though Paul Pogba has three options this summer: stay at Manchester United; join Real Madrid, or return to Juventus.The first is most likely given United will still demand a huge fee for the midfielder – but 90min.com reports that Pogba’s preference remains a move to Madrid.Whether Real will be able to afford him is another matter, but it seems as though Pogba is still intent on working with Zinedine Zidane.

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T06: 00: 05.933Z

Ibrahimovic unsure of his futureZlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan in January, but with his contract up in the summer, where will the iconic Swede be plying his trade next season (whenever that will be…)?Photo: Getty Images”Let’s see,” he told Svenska Dagbladet on Wednesday. “I don’t even know what I want. Something new happens every day. Who could have predicted this with corona? We just have to try to live and enjoy life.”Don’t worry too much. I have a family to take care of, they feel good so I feel good.”

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T05: 04: 29.050Z

Rakitic for saleBarcelona are ready to cash-in on Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.Photo: Getty ImagesThe 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2021, and Marca reports that the former Sevilla man is available for €20million (£17.7m).

EUROPEAN NEWS

2020-04-02T04: 18: 00.466Z

Camavinga has not agreed Real Madrid moveDespite reports to the contrary, Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga has not decided to join Real Madrid according to Le10Sport.Photo: AFP/Getty ImagesThe 17-year-old midfielder is one of the most in-demand players in Europe, and featured in our ’20 stars of the 2020’s’ feature.Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the teenager.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-02T04: 03: 20.280Z

Manchester United eye MeunierManchester United are the latest club being linked with a move for PSG defender Thomas Meunier.The Belgian international is out of contract this summer, and having talked up his ability in the past 24 hours, he is now said to be on Manchester United’s radar.Photo: Getty ImagesFrench publication Le Quotidied Du Foot say that Old Trafford bosses are keen on a deal, while the player has also been linked with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham.

CHELSEA NEWS

2020-04-02T03: 57: 39.160Z

Willian linked with move to JuventusWith the Brazilian forward’s contract due to expire this summer, talk of a link-up with a former Chelsea manager was widespread: But it was with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.Photo: Getty ImagesBut according to Tuttosport, Willian could be on the move to Serie A with a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.

PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

2020-04-01T22: 36: 20.806Z

James Rodriguez to Everton?Carlo Ancelotti has real pulling power at Goodison Park – and he could be about to bring a star name to Merseyside.The Mirror reports that Ancelotti wants to bring James Rodriguez to Everton, with the Colombian currently unwanted by Real Madrid.A move could suit all parties – Everton have the cash to pay Rodriguez’s high wages, Real want him off the books, and a chance to shine in the Premier League could earn Rodriguez a move to a bigger club.

MAN UTD NEWS

2020-04-01T22: 34: 07.030Z

Dortmund to beat Man Utd to Bellingham?Manchester United desperately want to sign Jude Bellingham this summer… but it seems as though Borussia Dortmund will beat them.German paper Bild reports that Bellingham’s deal with Dortmund is as good as done, with only the contract left to be signed – but the coronavirus lockdown has prevented that happening.That could give United one last chance to convince him – but you’d imagine they could step back and let Dortmund seal this one in order to smooth a move for Jadon Sancho.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season – currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.