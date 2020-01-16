trans-prisoner-tells-ross-kemp-she-‘still-feels-bad’-after-killing-dad-in-failed-suicide-pact

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A transgender prisoner opened up to Ross Kemp about killing her dad, explaining she ‘feels bad’ about her actions.

The EastEnders actor has been exploring life at HMP Belmarsh for a new ITV documentary, speaking to inmates and even staying in a cell himself.

And, in tonight’s instalment of the show, he spoke to Claire Darbyshire – who killed her dad Brian back in 2015.

In the court case, the 36-year-old claimed she killed him as part of a suicide pact, when his MS became insufferable.

She was convicted of murdering her dad, but sentenced to only four years behind bars after the judge ruled it as an act of mercy.

Discussing his death in front of the cameras, Claire revealed she ‘should have’ died with him.

‘I had no reason to live without my dad, but I couldn’t do it,’ she told Ross.

‘[It is] something I still feel bad about, I should have gone with him.’

Claire is the only female prisoner at Belmarsh, and has so far served three years and eight months of her sentence.

And she confessed to finding the experience ‘daunting’, especially as she had no idea how her fellow inmates would treat her.

‘At first I found it very daunting. It was kind of like, “Oh my God, I’m the odd one out here,’ she told Ross.

‘It was kind of like, “Oh my God I’m the odd one out here. What are the other inmates going to be like? How are they going to treat me as a trans person?’”

‘[They call me] queer, tranny… You get some saying, “Show us your t*ts”.’

She also revealed fears that she will be sexually abused by others in prison, adding: ‘There was always that in the back of my mind, officers can’t always be by your side.

‘I was always on edge.’

Welcome To HMP Belmarsh With Ross Kemp airs on ITV tonight at 9pm.

