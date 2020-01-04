tranmere-rovers-overturn-three-goal-deficit-to-draw-with-watford-after-two-var-interventions

Try telling Tranmere that VAR is ruining football.

League One Rovers came back from the dead to stun Premier League Watford with an astonishing second-half comeback – mainly thanks to the Video Assistant referee.

Trailing 3-0 to Nigel Pearson’s men at half-time after goals from Tom Dele-Bashiru, Nathaniel Chalobah and Roberto Pereyra had seemingly put the tie to bed, the visitors showed unbelievable character to fight back and score three times in the second half.

Connor Jennings’ 65th-minute strike was originally flagged offside and ruled out until VAR intervened and reversed referee Graham Scott’s decision. Seemingly only a consolation goal, the game intensified when defender Manny Monthe belied his giant frame to swivel and fire in from close range with just 12 minutes remaining.

Yet VAR intervened once more when Mason Barrett’s clumsy 87th -minute challenge on Jennings just inside the area was originally deemed a fair challenge, only for Scott to be left red-faced for a second time.

Rovers substitute Paul Mullin smashed home the resulting spot-kick in front of the 2,700 travelling Rovers fans to complete an incredible comeback.