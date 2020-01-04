tranmere-rovers-overturn-three-goal-deficit-to-draw-with-watford-after-two-var-interventions

Try telling Tranmere that VAR is ruining football.
League One Rovers came back from the dead to stun Premier League Watford with an astonishing second-half comeback – mainly thanks to the Video Assistant referee.
Trailing 3-0 to Nigel Pearson’s men at half-time after goals from Tom Dele-Bashiru, Nathaniel Chalobah and Roberto Pereyra had seemingly put the tie to bed, the visitors showed unbelievable character to fight back and score three times in the second half.
Connor Jennings’ 65th-minute strike was originally flagged offside and ruled out until VAR intervened and reversed referee Graham Scott’s decision. Seemingly only a consolation goal, the game intensified when defender Manny Monthe belied his giant frame to swivel and fire in from close range with just 12 minutes remaining.
Yet VAR intervened once more when Mason Barrett’s clumsy 87th -minute challenge on Jennings just inside the area was originally deemed a fair challenge, only for Scott to be left red-faced for a second time.
Rovers substitute Paul Mullin smashed home the resulting spot-kick in front of the 2,700 travelling Rovers fans to complete an incredible comeback.
To add salt to Watford’s wounds, Pereyra was sent off two minutes later for a petulant kick on Kieron Morris.
It had looked a different story when, on 12 minutes, Nathaniel Chalobah worked a quickly-taken corner out to Tom Dele-Bashiru, who was lurking 20 yards out.
The Manchester-born Nigeria U20 international shot was probably heading down Rovers keeper Aaron Chapman’s throat until it took a wicked deflection off David Perkin’s back and into the net.
Could Micky Mellon’s League One strugglers regroup? Unfortunately for them, no. Within two minutes they were two-nil down.
All three of Tranmere’s back line were culpable for Watford’s second goal. Sid Nelson, under pressure from Andre Gray, made a poor decision to pass to Peter Clarke, who then let the ball run across him to Monthe, who could only scuff a clearance to Chalobah to fire past Chapman.
The tie had seemed all but over on 34 minutes when Isaac Success’ ball into a dangerous area found Gray and Roberto Pereyra queuing up to score, the latter dispatching a first-class finish into the top corner.
Then the real drama began…
Match details
Watford: Bachmann 7; Mariappa 6, Dawson 6, Spencer-Adams 7 (sub Barrett 77, 6), Masin 6; Chalobah 8 (sub Pedro 45, 6), Dele-Bashiru 7; Success 6, Quina 6 (sub Whelan 61, 7), Pereyra 4; Gray 6
Substitutes not used: Parkes, Sarr, Dalby, Hungbo
Tranmere: Chapman 7; Nelson 5 (sub Woods 45 7), Clarke 7, Monthe 7l; Caprice 7, Danns 7, Perkins 7, Jennings 8, Morris 7; Payne 6 (sub Blackett-Taylor 45, 8), Ferrier 7 (sub Mullin 81, 7)
Substitutes not used: Pilling, Ray, Gilmour, Walker-Rice