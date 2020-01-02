trainer-alastair-ralph-hopes-his-luck-holds-at-hereford-as-two-of-his-three-runners-likely-to-start-as-favourites

Alastair Ralph appears to be a trainer going places, and on Friday he returns to Hereford, scene of a double for his Bridgnorth yard last month, with hopes of more of the same. Two of his three runners, Seymour Sox and the improving mare Getaway Totherock, are likely to start as favourites.
After trying his luck with a few point-to-pointers, Ralph, 33, took out a licence to train under Rules five years ago at a purpose-built facility on a hill just outside the village of Billingsley, Shropshire, which is also the name of one of his nicer novice chasers this year.
He now has 40 of the 50 available stables filled. Last summer he also scooped up the services of Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell as jockey and assistant after he had returned from a year’s sabbatical. Treadwell will also train the stable’s point-to-pointers from a nearby satellite yard this spring.
Racing was always in Ralph’s background. His mother, Diane Bembo, was a point-to-point jockey fated to ride her father’s first-time-out maidens, while his paternal grandfather owned a few racehorses, although there was nothing brilliant enough to naturally inspire his grandson. His father, a businessman, was just a keen racegoer but has now been roped in to help as horsebox driver.
Ralph himself rode about 50 point-to-point winners in the West Midlands area, but spent the rest of his time in the long process of assimilating the combined knowledge of various trainers.
He spent two years with Paul Nicholls at Ditcheat, during which time the stable sent out the 1-2-3 [Denman, Kauto Star, Neptune Collonges] in the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup, before returning to his own patch, where he worked for Dr Richard Newland for a couple of years. He then headed to the yard of Henry Daly. He spent five years there and caught the tail-end of smart staying hurdler Mighty Man’s career.
“I suppose you take bits and pieces from each of their methods when you start out on your own,” said Ralph on Thursday.
“At Paul’s it was his attention to detail that impressed me. Richard worked his horses quite hard but, in contrast, Henry gave them a lot of time. They all did things slightly differently and I suppose you tend to do something in the middle yourself.”
Once a trainer gets going it is all about trying to improve quality and to that end Ralph bought 11 store horses last summer so, if nothing else, he will be busy in bumper races this spring.