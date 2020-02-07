train-travel-between-toronto,-montreal-and-ottawa-halted-by-protest-supporting-wet’suwet’en-anti-pipeline-activists

High-volume passenger and freight train travel between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa is at a standstill Friday during a solidarity protest for opponents of a natural gas pipeline being built through Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia.

A protest at CN Rail line near Wyman’s Road along the Tyendinaga Mohawk territory started Thursday afternoon and continued into Friday afternoon.

The protest is based where a road intersects with rail tracks about 20 kilometres east of Belleville and 60 kilometres west of Kingston.

VIA passenger service on the Ottawa/Montreal to Toronto and Toronto to Ottawa/Montreal routes have been cancelled. Passengers on board any of the trains blocked en route Thursday were offered to either get off at the station where the train stopped or return to their station of origin.



A member of the Mohawk Tyendinaga walks past a sign as they block the CN tracks in Tyendinaga, Ont. on Friday, Feb.7, 2020 in support of the Wet’suwet’en blockade of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

“Our trains are prepared to leave on schedule should we achieve line clearance,” Karl-Philip Marchand Giguere, a spokesman for VIA Rail Canada said midday Friday.

CN trains are similarly affected.

“CN crews and CN police are responding to a protest near CN tracks between Shannonville and Desoronto. Train movements are currently stopped and we are monitoring the situation,” said Alexandre Boulé.

Photos from the protest site from Thursday night on social media show a large dump truck equipped with a plough blocking tracks at a rail crossing. The distinctive red-backed flag of the Mohawk Warrior Society had been affixed to the top of a long, upright crossing barrier and a hand-painted sign reads: “#RCMP get out”.

By Friday, the vehicles were not on the tracks but had been pulled back to the tracks’ edge. There was a report of a sofa being on the tracks Friday morning.

Facebook messages associated with the protest said the tracks will reopen when the RCMP leave Wet’suwet’en territory.

Messages left for members of the protest group were not returned prior to deadline.

Officers with both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Tyendinaga Police Service are on site monitoring the situation.

“It started Thursday afternoon and the OPP has been monitoring since that time,” said OPP spokesman Bill Dickson. He declined to estimate the size of the protest or detail the protest activities.

Messages for the Tyendinaga police were not returned prior to deadline.

Chief R. Donald Maracle of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte said he has had no communication with the protesters. The protest is an action by individuals in the community and is not a band council action or stemming from a council decision, he said.



Members of the Mohawk Tyendinaga territory block the CN tracks in Tyendinaga, Ont. on Friday, Feb.7, 2020 in support of the Wet’suwet’en blockade of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

“It is my understanding they are protesting the RCMP actions in relations to the protesters (at Wet’suwet’en),” he said.

Several people have been contacting the council office about the protest, most of them expressing support, said Robert Dorey, assistant to the chief.

The rail protest coincides with protests in other locations in Canada in support of the pipeline opponents in their bitter dispute over a natural gas pipeline.

Several people were arrested Thursday on the First Nation’s traditional territory near Houston, B.C, as RCMP officers enforced a court injunction.

• Email: ahumphreys@postmedia.com | Twitter: AD_Humphreys