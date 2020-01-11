train-booking-app-launches-split-ticket-service-after-fare-complexity-forces-travellers-to-drive

Britain’s biggest train booking app has launched a new feature to help drive down the price of long-distance rail fares by as much as £80, amid fears that travellers are choosing to drive or fly between major cities instead.

Rail users were hit by an average fare increase of 2.7pc at the start of the year and those using lines operated by Northern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express have suffered repeated delays and cancellations so far in January. Expensive fares and poor reliability have caused some people to shun train travel altogether.

Others have tried to exploit loopholes in the fares system to cut the cost of travel, but are often left bewildered by the range of ticket options on offer. In some cases it is cheaper for passengers to buy multiple tickets for a single journey. This is a phenomenon known as “split ticketing”.

For instance, a traveller between Edinburgh and York can find it cheaper to purchase two tickets for their trip – one from Edinburgh to Newcastle and then a second ticket from Newcastle to York. Despite buying two or more tickets, they can remain in the same seat on the same train for their entire journey.

Booking website the Trainline has launched a new feature which automatically shows passengers where they can make savings by splitting their ticket. For instance, a passenger could save £37.55 on a journey from Edinburgh to York.