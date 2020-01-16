trailer-revealed-for-fifth-series-of-inside-no-9

The BBC has revealed the trailer for series five of their darkly comic anthology show Inside No. 9.

Despite it’s rather unusual premise, the series is a firm favourite among the broadcaster’s current lineup, with each episode telling a different eerie tale that takes place in a setting marked by the number nine.

The fifth series has an ensemble of noteworthy guest stars including Maxine Peake (Funny Cow), Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who), David Morrissey (The Missing), Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Dipo Ola (Baghdad Central), Tom Goodman-Hill (Mr Selfridge), Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum) and Steve Speirs (Upstart Crow). You can catch some of them in the trailer below:

This trailer doesn’t give too much away, offering only fleeting glimpses at the new cast, as well as Shearsmith and Pemberton who often take on-camera roles alongside their writing duties.

Yet, despite its briefness, the trailer definitely captures the series’ twisty tone, hinting at more inventive, surprising and darkly funny storylines to come.

Sadly, the fifth series of Inside No. 9 doesn’t have an confirmed air date just yet, but the release of this trailer suggests that fans may not need to wait much longer for it to hit the small screen.