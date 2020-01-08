Tragic Sophie Hamilton had planned her whole life with partner, mourners told

Hundreds of mourners gathered in north Belfast on Wednesday for the funeral of “bright and beautiful” Sophie Hamilton.

The young woman from Ligoniel died suddenly last Friday, leaving her loved ones and the wider community devastated.

Her coffin was carried from the family home in Millview Court as police redirected traffic ahead of the funeral at St Vincent de Paul Parish chapel.

Christmas decorations were still up in the church as Miss Hamilton’s parents, Seamus and Elaine, sat with their children, Courtney, Rhianna and Patrick, and Sophie’s partner, Sean Quigley.

Days earlier, a vigil had been held at the church, with some using the gathering to call for greater mental health provision in the local area.

Fr Patrick Devlin told the family the community would be with them in the coming days.

“What do we say about Sophie, your wee girl?” he asked.