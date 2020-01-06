tragic-nora-quoirin’s-family-begin-civil-action-against-resort







Nora Quorin with her mother Meabh

The Malaysian resort where schoolgirl Nora Quoirin was staying when she disappeared last August has confirmed its legal team is looking into a civil case filed on behalf of the dead teenager’s parents.

Meabh Josephine Quoirin, who is from Belfast, and her French husband Sebastien Marie Philippe Quoirin have filed the civil case against Helen Marion Todd, the operator of the Dusun Resort.

Nora, along with her parents and two siblings, had been staying at the resort prior to her disappearance and subsequent death last August.

The Quorins in their claim said that Todd failed to keep the premises safe and secure, did not install and maintain a CCTV system in the premises, and also that they did not maintain the ledge of a window in the room where the family stayed.

The claim, filed on their behalf by lawyer Sankara Nair, amounts to damages of around £34,000.

The director of the Dusun Resort, Haanim Bamadhaj, confirmed that it had received confirmation of the civil suit and that it will issue an official statement in the coming days.

“Yes we are aware and we had received it earlier. However, I am so sorry I can’t divulge details on when we received it,” she told local newspaper the New Straits Times.

She said the resort’s legal team is looking into the matter.

“We will issue an official statement on the matter once we get the clearance from the legal team,” she said.

Haanim added that despite the heated debate surrounding the case, the management of the resort is grateful to have support from its guests.

“We appreciate every message and kind words.

“However, we hope that everyone will be patient as we go along with the case,” she said.

The case is due to take place at Seremban Sessions Court on January 21, in front of Judge Rahimah Binti Rahim.

Nora disappeared from the resort on August 4 last year after her family checked into the property a day earlier, but she was not found in the room the following morning, and a window that could only be opened from the inside was found open in the room

The remains of the 15 year-old schoolgirl were found 10 days after she went missing from the resort.

A post-mortem conducted by Malaysian officials on the teenager found that she had died of internal bleeding, probably caused by hunger and stress.

But in December Nora’s parents said that they still believed there was a “criminal element” to their daughter’s death.

