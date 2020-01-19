tragic-glenn-quinn-is-uda-gang’s-seventh-murder-victim

Terminally-ill Glenn Quinn is the SEVENTH person to have been murdered by an out-of-control serial killing UDA gang based in Carrickfergus.

All of the victims were targeted following personal disputes, with police unable to secure a single conviction in each of the cases which span two decades.

This abject failure has led to a climate of fear in the seaside town, with locals too afraid to speak out as they view the UDA unit as being “untouchable”.

The silence is also hampering the police investigation into the killing of 47-year-old Glenn, who was beaten to death in his Ashleigh Park flat on January 3.

His crime, in the eyes of the terror gang, was to complain about its arson attacks on a mechanic business owned by his friend Joe Dunlop.

The Carrickfergus UDA’s other unsolved murders include that of Chinese takeaway owner Simon Tang (28), who was beaten to death during a race-hate robbery.

Charlie Strain (28), Tommy Hollran (49) and Hugh Cameron (36) were all abducted and murdered by the organisation, as was loyalist Mark ‘Judge’ Gourley (36) who was secretly buried and has never been found. Two years ago ex-Carrickfergus UDA commander Geordie Gilmore (44) was shot dead by his former associates during a feud.