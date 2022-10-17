Traffic is restored in both directions on the Crimean bridge

MADRID, Oct. 17 (Moose Gazette) –

The Ministry of Transport has reported this Monday that traffic has been restored in both directions on the Kerch bridge, which links the Crimean peninsula with Russian territory, damaged a couple of weeks ago now after what Moscow considered an “attack”. terrorist”.

The Russian authorities have reported that although traffic on the bridge has resumed this Monday, the ships and ferries that were enabled after the attack suffered on October 8 are still operational, reports Interfax.

This bridge is considered to be an important logistics supply route for Russian forces in Crimea and southern Ukraine. The structure, 19 kilometers long, includes a rail transport route and a motorway.

The huge explosion, in which four people died, provoked a strong response from Russia, which days later bombed the centers of the main Ukrainian cities, including kyiv.