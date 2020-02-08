Tracy Brabin's off-the-shoulder dress surpasses £12,000in charity auction

The latest headlines in your inbox

An off-the-shoulder ASOS dress worn by Tracy Brabin has surpassed £12,000 in a charity auction.

The Labour MP defended her attire after the dress slipped off her shoulder at despatch box , as she leaned due to a broken ankle, on Tuesday.

She was attacked on social media and, after this, she wrote on twitter: “Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder…”

She also hit back at names she was called.

Labour MP Tracy Brabin Speaks Out About Press Freedom In House Of Commons

Ms Brabin has since decided to sell the dress for charity on eBay, where bids reached £12,600 on Saturday morning.

The auction ends on Thursday February 13 and the money raised will go to Girlguiding, a charity for girls and young women in the UK.

The dress listing on eBay reads: “Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in ‘shouldergate’ as widely covered across the media.

Tracy Brabin wore the dress in the Commons on Monday. (PA)

“This is an ASOS dress which has been flying off the shelves as a result of the coverage – and is now sold out!

“All money raised will go to Girlguiding UK to support their work helping girls build confidence and self-esteem, in the hope that they grow up to be leaders.”

It was a topic of discussion on the BBC’s Question Time on Thursday – where one audience member described it as “a disco outfit”.

On Friday Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey defended Ms Brabin.

She criticised the levels of scrutiny faced by women politicians over their appearance.

“Women tend to get that scrutiny far more than men. It is routine for women in politics and in public life, unfortunately,” she told BBC Breakfast.