Tracy Brabin wears Suffragette necklace as she hits back at 'sexist' criticism over dress

Labour MP Tracy Brabin has hit back at “sexist” criticism over a dress she wore in the House of Commons that showed her shoulder.

The shadow culture secretary was accused of looking like a “hungover tart” or a “slapper” after she wore the ASOS dress while speaking in the chamber.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, Ms Brabin spoke out about the criticism, while wearing a necklace emblazoned with the suffragette slogan “Courage Calls to Courage Everywhere”.

She said the reaction to her outfit – which had slipped off her shoulder when she leaned on the dispatch box due to her broken ankle – was a case of “everyday sexism”.

Tracy Brabin wore the dress in the Commons on Monday. (PA)

The former Coronation Street actress said she could shrug off the negative comments but she felt a responsibility to “push back”.

She said: “I was startled by the vitriolic nature of (the messages) but it’s part of the territory as a politician.

“I am in a privileged position that I can brush this off but I feel it’s my responsibility to call it out for those women that don’t have that amplification because there are women around the world putting up with this day in day out.

Ms Brabin wore a necklace with the slogan “Courage Calls to Courage Everywhere” when she appeared on BBC Breakfast (BBC Breakfast )

“Women are judged continually by how they look… it is unacceptable that we are raising out daughters to be looking inwards rather than outwards,” she said.

It came after Ms Brabin had replied to a Twitter user on Tuesday after they shared a photograph of her wearing the outfit and asked: “Is this really appropriate attire for parliament?”

She had tweeted: “Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not… A slag, Hungover, A tart, About to breastfeed, A slapper, Drunk, Just been banged over a wheelie bin.

“Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder…”

On Wednesday, the Batley and Spen MP also told ITV’s Lorraine: “It does feel it’s always a good way to demean women who are in positions of power – just talk about what they are wearing and how they look.

“There’s loads to discuss and I know if it was my predecessor, Tom Watson, nobody would be talking about the colour of his tie.”

She said she had been at a UK music event before going to the Commons.

“The thing about the points of order, they come at you as a surprise, so you’re not always camera-ready when you are in politics.”

She said the top of her outfit “did slip slightly, because I have broken ankle and I had to lean a little bit on the despatch box.

“To be honest, it’s a huge distraction from what I’m saying and what’s important about transparency and political standards working with the press.”

Ms Brabin said the criticism over her outfit will not make her think twice about what she wears in future.

“Every day you go to work there are cameras in the chamber 24/7. I always show the House respect; if there was a problem I’m sure Mr Speaker would tell me,” she said.

“I absolutely don’t know quite where it came from and I do think it’s slightly absurd. You know, we are talking about shoulders, in the scheme of things, when there’s so much to discuss it does feel a little silly.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley was among those supporting Ms Brabin on Twitter, writing: “People can’t be serious?

“There’s issues re institutional racism, crisis re food bank numbers, an underfunded NHS, homelessness and people are pissed she’s got her shoulder out?

“I give up trying to understand people.”