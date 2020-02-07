Tracy Brabin auctions off 'shouldergate' dress for charity on eBay… with donations already topping £1,250

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour MP Tracy Brabin, who was branded a “tart” for wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in the House of Commons, is selling it on ebay for charity, with bids already topping £1,250.

Ms Brabin, 58, hit back at “sexist” criticism after the top of her outfit slipped down her shoulder as she leaned on the despatch box on Monday.

Widespread coverage of the incident – which saw many spring to the shadow culture secretary’s defence – reportedly saw a surge in demand for the black pencil dress.

An item description accompanying the new ebay auction lot reads: “This is an ASOS dress which has been flying off the shelves… and is now sold out!”

Tracy Brabin wore the dress in the Commons on Monday. (PA)

By 8.30am on Friday, 72 hopefuls had raised the minimum bid to £1,280, with more than six days to go until the auction closes.

The original dress costs £35, the ASOS website states. It has not yet sold out but is “selling fast”.

The Batley and Spen MP will donate 100 per cent of the dress’s sale to UK charity Girlguiding to support its work “helping girls build confidence and self-esteem.”

All money raised through the ebay auction will go to charity

Ms Brabin had been raising a point of order in the Commons about press freedom on Monday when her shoulder was exposed.

She became the target of a Twitter backlash after one user shared a picture of her, writing: “Is this really appropriate attire for parliament? #DressStandards.”

The 58-year-old later explained that she had been to a music event earlier in the day and was not expecting to be called to the despatch box.

She added that she had been “startled by the vitriolic nature” of some comments she had received online.

The actress-turned-politician told BBC Breakfast it was her responsibility to call out “everyday sexism”, adding: “Women around the world… are being demeaned every day because of what they wear.”

The ebay listing is titled ‘Tracy Brabin MP “shouldergate” black dress, proceeds to Girlguiding’.

A description of the charity on the site reads: “Girlguiding are the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK.

“We empower nearly half a million girls to be their best and face the challenges of growing up today.

“We’ve been doing that through adventure, friendship and fun for over 100 years.”

Ms Brabin explains on the auction page that she wanted to support the charity’s work helping girls “grow up to be leaders.”

She adds: “Please bid generously!”