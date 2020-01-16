toyota’s-hydrogen-powered-car-will-do-650km-on-a-single-tank

Toyota has unveiled the final production design of its second generation hydrogen-powered saloon car at a special event in the Netherlands.

The Toyota Mirai will manage over 400 miles on a single tank.

It’s the first hydrogen-powered car you can own and is set for launch later this year in Japan, North America and Europe. The only problem is that hydrogen refueling stations aren’t exactly littering the countryside.

This second-gen version claims up to 30% more range thanks to a redesigned fuel cell system and new three-tank layout.

According to communications executive Vincent Dewaersegger, that’s what gives it the range of 650 kilometres without refuelling.

‘It’s a small revolution, it can do 650 kilometres in one tank,’ he said. ‘And you should remember, it’s five minutes to refuel for a hundred percent refuel-refill, which is very good.’

Toyota first introduced its hydrogen-powered Mirai sedan back in 2014 and has since sold 10,000 models.

A fuel cell mixes hydrogen with the oxygen in the air to generate electricity that can power a motor.

The main challenge is a lack of infrastructure. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), there are currently just 125 hydrogen stations in the EU.

Toyota also used its unveiling event in Amsterdam event to launch its new high-tech mobility brand, Kinto.

Under pressure from rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, Toyota is planning to offer car-sharing and ride-hailing services through Kinto.

‘These customers of the future don’t just want to own vehicles, they want to use them, some people want to just lease them, don’t put them on their balance sheet,’ said Johan van Zyl, the president and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe.

‘So therefore, we also need to ensure that we will be able to deliver on the new mobility services to customers and that we’ve launched today the Kinto brand, which is (an) umbrella brand for all the mobility services we’re going to launch in Europe in future.’