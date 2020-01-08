toyota-unveils-plans-for-‘city-of-the-future’-at-the-base-of-mt.-fuji

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Toyota’s chief executive is a man named Akio Toyoda and he has an ambitious idea to build a fully-functioning ‘city of the future’ in the company’s native Japan.

Looking like something from a sci-fi film, the concept is to develop the ‘Woven City’ on a 175-acre patch of land at the base of Mt. Fuji. The city will be a place where Toyota can implement and test out future technologies, like self-driving cars and smart home systems.

Toyoda told an audience at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas the project was his ‘personal ‘field of dreams’’ and that ‘if you build it, they will come.’ The company has enlisted Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to design the city. Ingels is responsible for Google’s offices in Silicon Valley and London.

The cost of the project hasn’t been revealed, but the company says construction is scheduled to start next year.

It will have police, fire and ambulance services, schools and could be home to a mix of Toyota employees, retirees and others, according to James Kuffner, the chief executive officer of Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development.

‘It’s hard to learn something about a smart city if you are only building a smart block,’ Kuffner told Reuters.

Toyota has also said it will consider partnerships with other companies that want to use the Woven City (the name is a reference to Toyota’s history as a loom manufacturer) to test out their own emerging technologies.