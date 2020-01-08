toyota-announces-new-‘smart-city’-at-ces-2020

Toyota City of the future

Toyota is building on its existing research into modern living at Toyota Motor City at Nagoya in Japan by promising to build a 175-acre city of the future at the base of Mount Fuji. The plans were announced on the opening day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

To be called Woven City, the houses will be part of a interconnected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Full time residents and researchers will live in this “living laboratory” and will trial new advances in autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence.

Scientists and researchers will be invited to bid to live in the city, which will be designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, who designed the 2 World Trade Centre in New York.

Vehicle traffic will be separated according to the speed (and potential for accidents) into fast and slow traffic and pedestrians. The buildings will be made mainly of wood, with Japanese joinery techniques mixed with robotised production, while autonomous vehicles will be used on the campus to ferry occupants and visitors around. The plan is to start with 2,000 inhabitants, with more joining as the project evolves.

The city is scheduled to be started next year and more details can be found at the Woven-city.global website.