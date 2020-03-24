toya-wright-shares-perfect-self-isolation-photos-without-makeup-accompanied-by-robert-rushing-that-have-fans-asking-if-she-is-pregnant-with-baby-number-3

What self-isolation? Toya Wright has been staying home like millions of people all around the world who are determined to stop the coronavirus spread that has caused so much damage.

The fiancée of Robert Rushing is still posting fabulous photos while stuck at her home, and she makes sure that she looks like she is in a fabulous photo shoot for a big fashion magazine.

The reality TV star has decided to go makeup-free in her latest Instagram photos where she is sitting on the stairs of her front door, and fans love the natural beauty.

Reign Rushing and Reginae Carter’s mom has been showered with praise for looking like a teenager when she removes all the makeup, fake eyelashes, and lipstick.

Here are a few sweet comments posted by adoring fans. This person stated: “You do not need makeup. Stay natural. Those edges have filled in super-strong boo!!!👏👏👏💪💪💪😍😘💯Told ya! No worries.”

This supporter wrote: “Bomb af no make up. Wear your mask when you are outside. Mask ain’t for the sick people only. There are folks wearing it to just protect themselves in general whose not sick or showing symptoms



Take care. ❤️”

Toya was quick to address the matter by saying: “I’m just sitting on the porch. I’m not leaving this house.”

The fan responded to Toya: I’m in the 🏠… really wanting to get out for a moment. I reside in Capital City…where everything is up in the air. And all the political bouncing is real. God bless.”

Another follower asked if she was hiding a baby bump: “Are we hiding a baby Bump? You are so damn pretty!!!!!!”

In a recent interview, Toya revealed how Tiny Harris, Rasheeda Frost, and Kandi Burruss are holding her down.

She confessed: “Mom guilt is real, but you have to equally love what you do for a living and love your kids and give both a great amount of attention. I need women in my life who are going to motivate me, make me want to go harder. I feel like there is enough room out here for us all to eat. There’s nothing like a boss circle when we’re all winning, and we’re all eating.”

Many fans are hoping that Toya will become a mom for a third time very soon.



Post Views:

0





