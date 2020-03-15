Toya Johnson’s Daughter, Reginae Carter Is Happy That She’ll ‘Look 12 Years Old’ Her Whole Life

Toya Johnson’s daughter, Reginae Carter told people that she could not be happier for the fact that she will look 12 years old her whole life. She shared a pic in which she definitely looks younger than she is, and her fans completely agree.

Check out the pic that she shared on her IG account below.

‘Imma look 12 my whole life 🤷🏾‍♀️ imma stay fly tho 😏Fit: @fashionnova Fashionnovapartner,’ Nae captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Trust me y’all Appreciate it when you’re 40, and you still look 20.’

A follower posted this: ‘To the person who’s reading this… I know you either worried, overwhelmed, struggling in some way, or questioning God. But listen, he loves you and had a plan to bring you out of this stronger, brighter, and better than you were before…You’re going to make it.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Yes you’re… Just like your beautiful mom!!!’ and a fan wrote: ‘Just Naturally A BEAUTIFUL young lady that’s all.’

A follower said: ‘That last pic looks just like @toyajohnson tho 😍⚜️♥️’ and one commenter posted this: ‘I recognize my city ❤️❤️ downtown in the background!! Be safe!’

Someone else posted: ‘At this point, I think we cousins. Them legs run in the fam 😂😫.’

A commenter posted this: ‘I love the fact that you are all-natural unlike some of these other young ladies I see doing the most!! #Naturalbeauty #🔥🔥🔥 #No filters required!!!’

Other than this, a few days ago, Nae shared a bunch of new pics on her social media account, and her fans can clearly see that she’s living her best life.

People are wondering where she was at and who she’s with.

Nae seemed to be on a vacay, but she didn’t offer too much info on her IG account.

But after sharing the pics, Tiny Harris mentioned something about a vacay which Nae said got canceled, which means that she did not get the chance to leave the country yet.



