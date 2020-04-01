Toya Johnson Surprises Fans With This Plan Regarding A New Book – See The Story She Wants To Continue In This Book Trailer

Toya Johnson told her fans that she is considering writing the second part5t of a book she had out a while ago called How to lose a Husband. Check out the video to see the exciting story below.

‘I’m sitting inside re-reading some of my old books and looking at some of my old book trailers. I remember giving up on writing just before writing this book because I had gone through a terrible book deal and lost the rights to my very 1st book. I was very discouraged afterwards. I’m so glad I decided to shake that fear and keep writing. This was one of my favorite books. I sold over 50 thousand copies self-publishing my 1st book. I think it’s time for part 2. Are you ready for part 2?? Moral of the story never give up keep pushing. Toyawrightpublishing.com,’ Toya captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Is it still available for purchase because I couldn’t find it,’ and one commenter posted this: ‘@she_here2020 yes. Toyawrightpublishing.com.’

A follower said: ‘I’m so glad you didn’t give up, your first book helped me so much (I’ve been a fan since 09) and you are still inspiring so many with your words and work ethic!’ and someone else posted this: ‘Yes cause part 1 was amazing finished it in one setting.’

A fan praised the first part of Toya’s book and said: ‘Part 1 was amazing! Definitely ready for 2 come on sis you got nth but time ❤️’

Someone else wants to see Toya in a movie based on the book and posted this: ‘I’m waiting for the movie staring Toya Johnson! Big screen or Netflix what’s up???’ and a follower said: ‘@toyajohnson Yesss I have purchased all of your books and they are AMAZING part 2 is a must!!!! Keep pushing.’

A follower said: ‘Keep pushing 💪🏾 Yes, you just inspired me to stay focus on my writing. This first book thing can be scary.’

Other than this, Toya made her fans emotional all over again the other day with a photo featuring baby Reign Rushing.



